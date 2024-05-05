Kalki 2898 AD is one of the biggest releases of 2024. If things had gone as planned, we would be watching the Nag Ashwin directorial in theatres next week. However, fans will have to wait longer to see Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and others in the sci-fi dystopian thriller. Along with fans, one actor who is excited about the film is Rana Daggubati.

When the shooting of Kalki 2898 AD was happening earlier, the Baahubali actor was often spotted on the sets. Many thought he was a part of the film. However, Rana Daggubati has cleared that he is not starring in the Prabhas-starrer. He’s been good friends with director Nag Ashwin since childhood. Hence, Rana is also quite excited to see what Nag has to offer with his upcoming blend of science, fiction, and Indian mythology.

Rana Daggubati on Kalki 2898 AD Being India’s Avengers

Rana Daggubati believes that not only Indians but people worldwide will connect with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s Kalki 2898 AD. “The next big moment is Kalki. Nag Ashwin is a very dear friend. Not just India and the Indian diaspora but everyone in the world will connect to Kalki. For a long time, I have been waiting for an Avengers moment from our side. That’s what has excited me to be part of it,” the Ghazi actor said on Vamshi Kurapati’s podcast.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD revealed Amitabh Bachchan’s look from the film. Big B will play Ashwatthama in the sci-fi thriller, and the promo featuring his character has only added more excitement. Prabhas will play Bhairava, Kalki’s alter ego, the last avatar of Lord Vishnu. There are no details about Deepika’s character in the film.

Kalki 2898 AD will hit the theatres on June 27, 2024. The movie was shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi.

