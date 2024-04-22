A new Kalki 2898 AD promo was released on April 21, 2024. After months, the makers have shared a new glimpse of what to expect from the Nag Ashwin director. The science-fiction dystopian film stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani. The new promo is quite powerful, as we are introduced to Ashwatthama.

It was already known that Amitabh Bachchan would portray Ashwatthama in Kalki 2898 AD. However, only a little was revealed about his character. The promo has revealed Big B’s look, and we are astounded by how the character is cloaked in mystery, exuding an aura of formidable power. In this article, we have broken down the promo to help you understand Amitabh’s character better.

Kalki 2898 AD Promo ft Amitabh Bachchan As Ashwatthama – 4 Major Details

The Young Ashwatthama

A prominent figure in the Mahabharata, Ashwatthama, was the son of Dronacharya and played a significant role in the battle of Kurukshetra. Drona was the teacher of Pandavas and Kauravas. During the war, Ashwatthama fought on the side of the Kauravas. In the video, a young Amitabh Bachchan appears to be wounded and distraught. It seems like we’ll get a sneak peek of Amitabh’s character through the backstory.

The promo synopsis also hints as it talks about one war to another. The description reads, “From the 𝐁𝐈𝐆𝐆𝐄𝐒𝐓 battle of the previous Yuga, to the 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐋 battle of the present Yuga.”

The Importance of Shiv Linga

In the promo, Ashwatthama is sitting near the Shiv Linga, which represents Lord Shiva. According to Hindu mythology, Ashwatthama is Lord Shiva’s fifth avatar. Guru Dronacharya was a Shivbhakht and wanted the Lord to bless him with a son like him. So, Lord Shiva was born as Ashwatthama, a mighty warrior.

The Gem On His Forehead

In the Kalki 2898 AD promo, when Amitabh reveals his look as Ashwatthama, we see a gem shining on his forehead. The forehead is what kept him alive for all these centuries. Lord Shiva blessed Drona’s son with the gem (mani) that would give him power over all living beings (except humans) and save him from death due to hunger and any weapons. Hence, the kids in the promo are surprised to see him alive despite being hurt by a gun.

As per Hindu mythology, the gem resembles Lord Shiva’s third eye.

The Mention Of Dashavatar

Amitabh Bachchan’s character says that it’s now time for the final battle. He has been waiting for the arrival of the “dash avatar.” Dashavatara refers to Lord Vishnu and his ten avatars, the last one being Kalkin, aka Kalki. As per Hindu mythology, Kalki will appear at the end of the Kali Yuga. During an interaction, Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin was asked about the title and if it’s related to the final incarnation of God Vishnu.

“It is something connected to our present and past. That’s what the story is,” the director had shared.

Watch the new Kalki 2898 AD Promo

More Details About Kalki 2898 AD

In the movie, Prabhas will play Bhairava, and when the character was introduced, the makers shared: “from the future streets of Kasi.” In Kalki 2898 AD, Bhairava is Kalki’s alter ego. No details are revealed about Deepika Padukone’s character yet.

Kalki 2898 AD is scheduled to release in theatres on May 9, 2024. However, there are strong speculations about the release date being postponed. Even in the new promo, the makers didn’t reveal the release date.

