Actor Prabhas has a great line-up of movies for the years 2024 and 2025. The actor, who became more popular with SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali movies, has a big release coming up this year with Kalki 2898 AD. He has also signed up for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, which is expected to be filled with lots of action and gory and thrilling moments.

Ever since the Animal director confirmed his next with Prabhas, fans have wanted to know more about the movie. The movie is expected to release in 2025. However, very little is out in the news about the same. But it looks like fans might have to wait a bit longer to see the Adipurush actor get in action for Vanga’s next.

Spirit To Face Filming Delay?

A report by the Gulte web portal mentions that Prabhas is currently busy wrapping up the shooting of The Raja Saab movie. Directed by Maruthi, it’s a Telugu romantic horror film that also stars Nidhhi Agerwal and Malavika Mohanan. The actor has to film the songs for the movie before he takes a short break.

After the break, Prabhas might start prepping for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit. However, the report mentions that the Salaar actor has signed up for Hanu Raghavapudi’s romance and friendship theme movie. The story will be set in a war backdrop, during the old times. Prabhas and the team of Hanu’s movie have reportedly locked May 2024 for the film’s Muhurath and might begin filming. The shooting might cause a delay in the actor’s next with Vanga.

So far, there has been no official announcement about Prabhas’ film with the Sitaraman director. However, if the reports are true, the wait to see what Sandeep and the actor have to offer with Spirit will be longer than expected.

Meanwhile, Prabhas’ 2024 release includes Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin. The sci-fi dystopian thriller also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani. The actor’s other movies include Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam, The Raja Saab and Kannappa.

