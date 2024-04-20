One of the most awaited releases of the year, the sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD, helmed by Nag Ashwin, features Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. While there’s a lot of buzz doing rounds about the film on the internet, it was last year, on Big B’s birthday, when his first look poster was revealed. Ever since fans have eagerly waited for more details about the actor’s look and character in the film. Adding to the excitement, today, a new poster of the cinema icon has now been shared in different languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Clad in an all-white attire, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen sitting inside a temple, looking mysteriously towards a bright ray of light. Building anticipation for a big announcement soon, the poster reads, “Samay Aa Gaya Hai,” leaving audiences all the more excited about the magnum opus.

Unveiling the new poster, Kalki 2898 AD’s social media handle read, “The time has come to know who he is!” Along with the new poster, it has also been revealed that we’ll get an insight into Amitabh Bachchan’s character tomorrow at 7:15 pm on Star Sports.

Check it out here:

Kalki 2898 AD made waves after its groundbreaking debut at San Diego Comic-Con last year, earning massive global acclaim. Directed by Nag Ashwin and bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies, the biggie is a multilingual film, a mythology-inspired sci-fi spectacle set in the future.

Meanwhile, the film is scheduled to hit theatres globally on 9th May 2024. However, from the last few weeks, it is being speculated that the biggie is going to get postponed and is most probably arriving in June. Considering the heavy post production work, there are chances that the magnum opus might see a new release date. Let’s wait for the official confirmation.

