BOLLYWOOD NEWS

1. Rajkummar Rao very recently laughed at all the conjectures around his plastic surgery that made his face look longer from the chin area. The Bollywood actor denied all the plastic surgery allegations only to turn and own up to his fillers. In a recent interview, the Srikanth actor finally admitted that he had done some filler work on his chin 8 years ago because he wanted to look more confident. Read more about his revelations here.

I want the old one back 🥺#RajkummarRao pic.twitter.com/nXgzC3EWA6 — Tweeting Anshu (@TweetingAnshu) April 14, 2024

2. Major Incident By Lawrence Bishnoi Planned?

Last week, gunshot attacks at Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment shocked the entire city, and the security for the actor and his home was beefed up. Now, reports suggest that after the attackers have been arrested and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has taken responsibility for the attack, another event was planned by the same gang. Deccan Herald via ANI quoted, “The Mumbai Police were alerted following an anonymous call to the control room, warning of a ‘major incident’ planned by an associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in the city.”

3. Animal Park Gets More Wild

Sandeep Reddy Vanga was supposed to take Animal sequel Animal Park on floors with Ranbir Kapoor’s character wilder. But it seems like the director is re-evaluating his plans and script, which might take a little longer. As long as 2026. Read updates about the film here.

4. Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 – If Bhai Says Yes!

The script of Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, which was in work, is now complete, and KV Vijayendra Prasad’s script might soon be pitched to Salman Khan. The film will go on floors only if Bhai says yes since he has been very particular about choosing his films for the past few months. Read more updates on the film here.

5. Zeenat Aman Gets More Hate!

After getting attacked by Mumtaz and Saira Bano for her live-in-relationship statement, Bollywood’s veteran actress Zeenat Aman gets further attacked by Shaktimaan Mukesh Khanna, who accused the actress and her roots connected to Western Civilization, a cause of such statements. The starlet has not yet reacted to any outrage. If you want to know what she said about live-in relationships, read here.

6. Imran Khan Disses Animal?

Imran Khan, who was about to make a comeback from a stylized web series, confirmed that his comeback project has now been shelved. But the actor felt it was all for good since violence is being called cool these days, and a lot of people think it was a clean shot at Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. Check out his entire statement here.

SOUTH

7. Premalu 2 Announced

Malayalam language rom-com Premalu, which was released in the Valentine’s Day week this year, has announced a sequel. Starring Naslen, Mamitha Baiju, and Shyam Mohan and rated 8 on IMDb, the film is streaming on Disney Hotstar. To learn more details about the sequel, read here.

BOX OFFICE

8. Do Aur Do Pyaar

Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi’s film has taken a fair start at the box office and earned 80 lakh on day 1. Hopefully, the positive reviews and good word of mouth will help it grow over the weekend. Detailed report here.

9. Love Sex Aur Dhokh 2

Dibakar Banerjee’s film started exceedingly low, with only 15 lakh coming in on the opening day. The Bollywood film has to rely totally upon word of mouth for better numbers. Read the detailed report here.

10. Shaitaan Completes The Journey

Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan has finally completed its journey at almost 144.79 crores at the box office. Running for four weeks in the theater, the film did a remarkably good job. Check out the day-wise breakdown of the film here.

