Bajrangi Bhaijaan is undoubtedly one of the best Salman Khan films. It wasn’t a regular masala flick from the superstar but a fully content-driven film. While Salman is mainly known for his larger-than-life persona and massy characters, Bajrangi helped him display his mettle as an actor, and it was indeed a breath of fresh air. Now, there’s one major update related to Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, and we all are pumped up.

For those who don’t know, Bajrangi Bhaijaan was released in 2015. It’s one of those rare Bollywood films that struck the deadly combination of critical acclaim and blockbuster success at the worldwide box office. With such glory in the kitty, reports have stated the film’s sequel is in the making. None other than Salman and other key people related to the film have themselves confirmed the same. Now, it seems that the sequel might happen sooner than expected.

Recently, while promoting Aayush Sharma’s Ruslaan in Hyderabad, producer KK Radhamohan confirmed that the script of Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 is ready. In the presence of writer Vijayendra Prasad (who wrote the first film), Radhamohan made this revelation while sharing that Prasad has written a couple of stories for him.

Talking about the Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel, KK Radhamohan shared, “He (Vijayendra Prasad) has readied the script for Bhajrangi Bhaijaan 2. Soon, he’ll narrate it to Salman bhai, and we’ll see what happens next.” So, now it’s clear that the highly-anticipated sequel might happen sooner than expected, and everything depends on Salman Khan’s green signal.

Radhamohan even shared a major update about the much-awaited Rowdy Rathore sequel. He said, “The subject is ready; we’re just looking for a good cast now.” As we can see, the producer has clearly hinted that the film will feature a fresh cast. Let’s hope Akshay Kumar returns with his rowdy character.

Meanwhile, directed by Kabir Khan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, Harshaali Malhotra, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in key roles. Globally, it earned 915 crores gross.

