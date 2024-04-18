Family and fans of Salman Khan have been worried since gunshots were fired near his home, Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai. The Maharashtra government has extended extra protection to his family and close friends. The latest reports suggest that the superstar is moving on to new projects, including Bigg Boss OTT 3 and Sikandar. Scroll below for more details!

As most know, Salman skipped his annual Eid release this year. We had Akshay Kumar led Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan, but both failed to impress the audience. More so because of the failures, cine-goers missed Bhaijaan more than ever. But he gave his Eidi in the form of a film announcement.

What is Salman Khan upto these days?

Salman Khan has joined hands with Sajid Nadiadwala for Sikandar. The film will reportedly have high-octane action sequences, but there will be a huge display of emotions and a social message. A R Murugadoss will direct it. The film is slated to hit theatres on Eid 2025.

As per a report by mid-day, Salman Khan is all set to kickstart shooting for Sikandar. It looks like he’s following the instructions of the Mumbai police, who suggested he continue with his work schedule as a planner before the gunfire incident.

Sikandar is set to go on floors in May. A source close to mid-day revealed, “Before Sikandar goes on floors, Murugadoss wants to wrap up maximum portions of SK23. After he shoots the first schedule of Sikandar in May, he will go back to finish Sivakarthikeyan’s movie in June. From July, he will be fully immersed in the Salman-starrer.”

While AR Murugadoss will be juggling between two sets for the next two months, Salman Khan also has Bigg Boss OTT 3. The show was earlier reported to the premier in May, but Times Now suggests it might hit the TV screens at the end of June or mid-July.

Salman will be returning for hosting duties, but so far, it remains unknown when he will begin shooting for the promo.

More about the house firing incident

The police have arrested two men involved in the case, who were caught on a bike carrying out the wrongdoing on Sunday night. Identified as Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21), it is not yet known whether they are associated with Lawrence Bishnoi. His brother Anmol Bishnoi had previously taken responsibility in a viral social media post.

