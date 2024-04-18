Alia Bhatt Shares Cryptic Post On "Storms" Amid Anniversary Celebrations With Ranbir Kapoor!

Is there trouble in paradise, or are fans looking for some drama? Just days after sharing the celebratory 2nd marriage anniversary post with her husband Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s latest post sparks rumors. The Brahamastra couple completed two years of being blissfully married, and Alia posted a very mushy-looking picture of the two to mark the occasion. Still, it is the post that she put in afterward that has mouths chirping. Here’s what happened!

Alia Bhatt, the actor extraordinaire who has just achieved the significant milestone of being featured as one of Time 100’s Most Influential people, has been making news for reasons that are a bit weird. As the famous quote goes, the internet is forever and everywhere. And if there is one thing that the internet loves to do, it is to speculate, and it did when Alia posted a quote that people believe is more cryptic than it leads on.

In her post, Alia shared a quote that reads, “What’s the best thing you’ve learned about the storm? Asked the boy. “That they end,” said the horse.” She shared the famous quote by Charlie Mackesy.

Check Out The Post Here:

Because fans were curious, it quickly became popular. A snapshot from their anniversary celebration has also recently become popular on social media, as well. According to leaked images, Ranbir and Alia appear to have gone on a dinner date without their daughter, Raha.

Alia and Ranbir are seen smiling happily for the camera in a picture that surfaced on Reddit. Ranbir is seen sitting on Alia’s lap while she is reclining on a swing. The couple is posing for the camera. A chef posted a different picture of the couple receiving a personalized card. The card includes caricatures of Ranbir and Alia having dinner with their daughter, Raha.

These speculations were just a means of finding something that might not have existed. On the work front, both Alia & Ranbir will star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. Alia has also wrapped up filming on her next Jigra, which she also produces. Meanwhile, Ranbir also made headlines for his role as Lord Ram in Ramayan.

