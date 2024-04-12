Ranbir Kapoor has started prepping for his role as Lord Rama in Ramayana. The film will be helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and feature Sai Pallavi as Sita. The movie is one of the biggest projects in Bollywood, and fans want to know anything and everything about it.

Ranbir Kapoor wants to give his best in his portrayal of Lord Rama. He is ready to go out of his comfort zone and is willing to give whatever it takes to bring more authenticity to his portrayal. A new report mentions that the actor has asked Nitesh Tiwari and the Ramayana team not to use CGI on his look.

No CGI For Ranbir Kapoor In Ramayana

As reported by India Today, a source revealed that Ranbir Kapoor doesn’t want the team to use any VFX or CGI on his face and body. The Brahmastra actor was recently seen working out hard to get in shape for Nitesh’s movie. About the same, a source told the portal, “Ranbir doesn’t want to look muscular. Whatever frame he had gained for Animal, he has had to lose it for Ramayana. The more challenging areas for him to lose weight have been his face and torso, which he had gained during Animal.”

Meanwhile, earlier, there were reports that KGF 2 star Yash will play Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. However, the actor is no longer a cast member in the movie. Instead, the actor decided to be the co-producer of the Dangal director’s upcoming Hindu mythological drama.

Apart from Ramayana, Ranbir Kapoor also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal Park in his kitty. The actor will also reunite with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 16 years for Love & War. The romantic drama also stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, and it will release in 2025.

