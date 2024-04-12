We are just four months away from the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The Telugu action thriller stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the leading roles. Sukumar directed the Tollywood movie, a sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. On April 8, Arjun’s birthday, the makers dropped a power-packed teaser, which has caused more excitement among the fans.

Ever since the teaser was dropped, fans are confident the Allu Arjun starrer will become the biggest blockbuster of 2024! Within a few hours, the teaser crossed millions of views. His look from the Jatara scene in Pushpa 2 has added more to the curiosity. Fans wonder how Pushpa Raj will rule in the sequel and what the story will be. But there’s another big news we have about the film.

Pushpa 2 Hindi Version Rights

A report by Deccan Chronicle states that the Hindi dubbing rights of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa 2: The Rule is reportedly sold for a humongous amount of Rs 300 crore! A Hindi distributor told the portal, “It is unprecedented price for a Telugu film, and Allu Arjun has surpassed all his rivals by striking such a fancy deal. The whopping rate has been agreed upon since Hindi distributors are expecting to draw crowds for one week, and if it is a good film, it will sustain in theatres thereafter to recover the huge investment.”

The decision was made after learning how much Pushpa: The Rise collected in 2021 for its Hindi version. The Hindi-dubbed version earned more than 150 crores at the box office. So, it makes sense that the makers are confident about the sequel’s performance and have agreed to such a massive amount. What’s astounding is that the reported amount of Arjun’s Hindi rights is equal to the budget of Shah Rukh Khan’s 2023 action film, Jawan!

Meanwhile, Pushpa 2 also stars Fahadh Faasil, Rao Ramesh, Jagapathi Babu, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari and Prakash Raj. The film releases in theatres on August 15, 2024.

