Thalapathy Vijay sent shockwaves across his fandom and even the Kollywood industry by announcing he’s quitting films to enter full-time politics. However, before engaging himself completely in politics, the superstar informed his fans that he’d be completing his already committed projects. Out of these already committed projects, one is The Greatest Of All Time, and the other one is his 69th film (with a working title, Thalapathy 69). Now, there’s one important update coming in about the latter one.

As Vijay reportedly has only two films in the kitty, fans are emotional and excited to watch their beloved star on the big screen. Both films are carrying an immense buzz around themselves and are expected to set the box office on fire whenever they arrive in theatres. For the same reason, it was learned that the superstar is getting a historic amount as his remuneration, as there’s a full guarantee of recovery. However, it seems that the paycheck case was stretched too much.

For those who aren’t aware, DVV Danayya, the producer of RRR, was bankrolling Thalapathy 69. He even agreed to Thalapathy Vijay’s salary demand of 200 crores. However, Vijay’s selection of a director and demand for a hike in already quoted remuneration has resulted in Danayya quitting the film.

As per the report in Track Tollywood, DVV Danayya was okay with giving Thalapathy Vijay a massive paycheck of 200 crores and was looking for a star Telugu director to helm Thalapathy 69. He felt that a combination of a Tamil superstar and a Telugu star director would do wonders at the box office, but things didn’t fall in the right place.

Further, Thalapathy Vijay decided to bring H Vinoth (director of films like Nerkonda Paarvai, Valimai, and Thunivu) on board to direct Thalapathy 69 and even quoted a sum of 250 crores as his salary. This time, DVV Danayya was not satisfied with the demands as apart from giving 250 crores to Vijay, he also opposed the idea of bringing H Vinoth to the team as a director as he doesn’t have a market outside the Tamil language. As a result, Danayya walked out of the film.

It is also said that no producer would agree to pay Thalapathy Vijay 250 crores, with the name of H Vinoth attached as a director. So, let’s see what happens next.

