Last week, Thalapathy Vijay sent shockwaves across his fan base and the entire Kollywood industry by announcing his full-time entry into politics in Tamil Nadu state. He made a clear statement about his future plans, which also left many of his followers heartbroken. Many would think this is possibly the biggest mistake of Thalapathy, but little did they know Vaathi has big plans in his mind!

Official entry into politics

Rumors of Vijay’s political plans have been in the news for a long time, but it became official on last Friday. Yes, on 2nd February, the superstar revealed the name of his political party, and that’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). He even declared that to be in full-time politics, he’d be quitting movies. This actually surprised many as Vijay is unstoppable right now and is arguably the biggest superstar of Kollywood in the present.

Delivers a shocker after delivering a box office blockbuster!

Many trade experts and box office enthusiasts have been saying this for a long time, and it’s actually true that Thalapathy Vijay is unaware of his own potential. Even with mixed reviews, his Leo smashed over 600 crores gross at the worldwide box office, and in the future, we looked at him as an entrant of the 1000 crore club.

Sadly, Thalapathy Vijay has decided to do only two films after Leo, including The Greatest Of All Time and a rumored collaboration with the RRR producer DVV Danayya. All his potential blockbusters like Leo 2 and a dream project with Shah Rukh Khan seem to be in the bin now.

Using his larger-than-life in real life?

Much before entering politics, Thalapathy Vijay did films that had social influence, and on that list, Mersal and Sarkar sit right at the top. Through these films, Vijay has projected himself as an on-screen fighter who takes on the corrupted system and stands for the right. Was that an undertone ahead of Vijay’s much-awaited political entry? Well, things seem to be falling into place now!

Even though the decision to quit at acting career’s peak is a dicey one, it seems that Thalapathy Vijay is going to maintain that larger-than-life image in real life, too, while being a full-time politician. Known for his humble and down-to-earth nature, the actor can actually make it big in politics with his superstar influence already being there on the ground.

If all goes well, Thalapathy might conquer crores of hearts by being among the masses, just like he did while being on the big screen!

