A lot has been spoken about superstar Pawan Kalyan on social media. While the actor is a hot topic of discussion by both the Jana Sena party and the Telugu Desam party, his fans are also rejoicing as the release date of his next film, OG, was out yesterday. Read further about what’s causing tension for the actor.

First things first, Pawan Kalyan’s massive fans have been waiting for an update on his upcoming lineup of films for the longest time. And they were in for a pleasant surprise on Tuesday when the makers announced the release date of his next movie. Pawan Kalyan will be starring in OG (They Call Him OG) with Sujeeth.

“The #OG will arrive on 27th September 2024. #TheyCallHimOG #OGonSept27th,” wrote DVV Entertainment, who is producing the film. The picture shared by the makers sees Pawan looking out at the horizon, holding a chai (tea) glass in hand. It also is Pawan’s political party – Jana Sena’s symbol.

All we know about OG:

OG is a gangster drama that revolves around the mafia in Mumbai. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi, marking his Telugu debut. Sriya Reddy and Priyanka Arul Mohan also will be seen in pivotal roles.

OG‘s shooting commenced in April 2023. The movie will be released on September 27, 2024.

Pawan Kalyan on the political front:

Discussions about finalizing the seat distribution among Pawan Kalyan‘s Jana Sena party and the Telugu Desam party have begun. The duo are in talks for their alliance in the upcoming Andhra Pradesh assembly elections.

Pawan Kalyan has been tied up on the political front for the past few months. He has avoided the film front, so much so that he halted all shooting activities. However, the sudden announcement about the release date of OG has sparked conversation against the star, especially from the political delegates.

Jana Sena supporters seem to be unhappy with the news, calling it “Bad Planning” by the makers to announce the release date at such a crucial time of elections. Reports suggest that as the Jana Sena party is engaging in discussions over seat sharing, it was important to maintain a positive and constructive environment. However, recent news from OG has created confusion and concern among the party’s cadre. The party members feel that this news has given the impression that Pawan would resume OG’s shooting as soon as the election results were released. This also could portray Pawan Kalyan as a non-serious politician.

