Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi is currently riding high on the success of his film Tiger 3, which sees him playing the antagonist opposite Salman Khan‘s Tiger. The film brought Emraan box office glory after a long time since his previous releases, including Selifee and Chehre, had failed to bring footfall to theaters. But, the actor has now regained his position in Bollywood, and how!

The actor, who has been active in the Hindi film industry for over two decades, has developed a close-knit bond with many, including the Khans. Earlier this month, he attended Shah Rukh Khan‘s birthday bash but didn’t quite enjoy the experience. Why so? Scroll ahead to learn.

In an interview with Zoom, Emraan Hashmi shed light on the recent accounts of his life, sharing why he was unable to enjoy SRK’s star-studded birthday bash. He also opened the real reason behind not attending movie premieres.

Emraan told the publication that he has always enjoyed maintaining a low-key personal front and strongly believes in the notion that stars must retain a certain allure for their films to work out. Talking about why he did not have fun at Shah’s birthday party, the actor said he didn’t stay beyond 12 as he had to get up by 6:30 am in the morning.

He also added that he has never been a fan of big parties, adding, “They just don’t do anything for me. I don’t drink; therein lies the biggest problem. And I don’t make the film industry small talk. The last thing I want to do is talk shop after pack-up.”

The actor further added that he doesn’t like to attend film screenings because it puts a certain kind of pressure on people and makes them feel obliged to come out and praise the film, which is beyond his capacity. “I can’t if I don’t like it. It’s not like I go in to hate a film; what if I don’t? I can’t lie about it. It shows on my face. No malice intended,” he said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Emraan Hashmi will next be seen in the Telugu film OG, which also stars Pawan Kalyan and Priyanka Arul Mohan in the leading roles.

