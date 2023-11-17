To star Bollywood’s 3 Khans together in a film has been a dream of many filmmakers. While we have seen Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan starring in Karan Arjun, Aamir Khan along with Dabanng Khan, have treated fans with their appearance in Andaaz Apna Apna, followed by their cameos in each other’s films. However, the trio is yet to star in a film together. But did you know the three Khans were once approached by Anupam Kher to star in his film? Well, many did not.

In the latest turn of events, SRK appeared in a cameo appearance as Pathaan in Tiger 3, while Salman was seen in the film as Tiger saving Pathaan. While they are being hailed for their performance in the action thriller, we will tell you about the time when the trio had rejected coming together for a film. Scroll down for details.

According to the latest media report in DNA India, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan were approached by Anupam Kher for his directorial, Om Jai Jagdish. Yes, you heard that right! The media report states that the veteran actor wanted the 3 Khans to play the lead roles in the film. Along with Salman, Shah Rukh and Aamir, the actor-director had also approached Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta, and Kajol to play the lead actress in the film.

Later, Anupam Kher went to Yash Raj Films, asking them to back the film. Responding to this, YRF put a condition and said if all three Khans agreed to come together to play three brothers for Om Jai Jagdish, they would put the money.

However, all six actors declined the offer, citing date issues, making Kher lose YRF’s backing for his film. Soon after when Kher was ready to drop his film, Vashu Bhagnani came to his rescue and decided to produce Om Jai Jagdish without putting any condition.

Later, Om Jai Jagdish saw Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, and Fardeen Khan in the lead roles, while Mahima Chaudhry, Urmila Matondkar, and Tara Sharma turned the leading ladies of Anupam Kher’s directorial. While it failed to attract audiences at the box office and turned out to be a dud, it is still remembered by many.

Well, had the trio agreed to do the film, it would have been no less than a festival at the box office. Don’t you agree?

