Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, two of the most iconic figures in Bollywood, share a great bond of friendship. However, their friendship experienced a widely publicized and infamous feud in 2008, creating headlines and sparking discussions across the industry.

Bollywood and fans were taken aback by the rift between the two leading actors who had, until then, shared a seemingly amicable relationship. The fallout led to a noticeable divide in the industry, with some taking sides while others hoped for a reconciliation between the two influential figures.

In the subsequent years, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have made efforts to rebuild their friendship, making appearances together at various events and expressing mutual respect. Following their reconciliation, the Jawan actor and Tiger 3 star playfully teased their past disagreement during the Star Screen Awards in 2016.

In a widely circulated online video, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan chose to divulge the actual reason behind their highly publicized fallout. “Kisiko yeh nahi maalum hai ki Salman aur mera jhagda kyun hua. Humara jhagda bohot ek chhoti si baat pe hua, ki hum dono mein se zyada khush kaun hai,” the Pathaan actor said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ❣️𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐄𝐃𝐘.𝟕𝟐𝟎𝐏 ❣️(Noticed) (@comedy.720p)

Tiger 3 actor said that Shah Rukh was trying to convince him to get married. “Maine usko kaha ki main ghar jaata hoon toh mujhe bohot khushi hoti hai. Biwi hoti hai toh mujhe bohot khushi hoti hai. Salman ne kaha, ‘Main jab ghar jaata hoon, meri biwi nahi hai, isliye mujhe usse aur zyada khushi hoti hai’,” SRK said.

“Maine kaha main ghar jaata hoon toh meri laadli mere godh mein baithti hai, mujhe khushi hoti hai. Usne bola, ‘Main ghar jaata hoon, mere godh mein bohot saari laadliyaan baithti hai, mujhe aur bhi zyada khushi hoti hai.’ Toh isi baat pe humara jhagda sa ho gaya,” Shah Rukh added.

Shah Rukh Khan tied the knot with Gauri Khan on October 25, 1991. The couple is blessed with three children—Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam. On the other hand, Salman remains unmarried.

The incident in 2008 remains a significant chapter in Bollywood history, reflecting the complexities that can arise in the relationships within the entertainment industry. The subsequent reconciliation has been seen as a positive development, highlighting the transient nature of conflicts in the world of fame and stardom.

For more updates on Bollywood news, follow Koimoi.

Must Read: When Sanjay Leela Bhansali Revealed Shah Rukh Khan Was In Trouble During Devdas, The Movie Got Jinxed & People Said “You Should Shut Down This Film”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News