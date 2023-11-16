There’s good news incoming because Tiger 3 has passed the test of time, at least today. Taking into consideration the constant drop in box office collections, most feared that Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi starrer would fall flat after the festive season. Scroll below to know the early trends of day 5.

One has to admit that the run has been fantastic so far; despite advance booking numbers not matching the standards set by Spy Universe’s Pathaan, Maneesh Sharma‘s directorial has been blessed by the masses with an extraordinary response at single-screen theatres. Each and every day, the numbers are exceeding predictions. What more could one ask for?

Tiger 3 added a total collection of 169.75 crores at the box office in the first 4 days. The unusual Sunday release on a Diwali seems to have been a risk that has worked very well in favor. Bhai Dooj and Govardhan Pooja further helped footfalls. Despite the India vs New Zealand match for the Cricket World Cup semi-finals, the film held its fort and managed to cross the 20 crore mark.

Now, as per early trends flowing in, Tiger 3 is adding 18-20 crores to its collections on day 5 at the Indian box office. This is about a 15-5% drop in collections when compared to yesterday’s 21.25 crores, which was totally expected since it was a normal working day after long festivities across the nation. The advance booking numbers also saw a minimal drop today. So it was in all ways a good day for Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi’s film at the ticket windows.

The total collections after the conclusion of 5 days will stand somewhere between 187.75-189.75 crores. Tiger 3 only needs to maintain its hold for another day, and the beginning of the weekend will hopefully mark another season of big wins! In addition, the 200 crore mark will be crossed like a cakewalk tomorrow, which calls for another celebration for Maneesh Sharma and his team.

The action thriller might emerge as the third successful installment in the Tiger franchise. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif led Ek Tha Tiger, and Tiger Zinda Hai had previously created some huge records at the Indian box office.

Shah Rukh Khan‘s Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan’s Kabir from War also make special appearances in the film, marking a huge event in YRF’s spy universe.

