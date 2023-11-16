Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi, has been enjoying a splendid run at the Indian box office ever since it was released. It joined the list of fastest Bollywood films to hit the century, alongside Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Jawan. In the overseas too, it opened really well but has now shown a downward trend. Keep reading to know more!

In India, the film was released on the occasion of Laxmi Pujan, and it did impact the overall collection. However, in overseas, premieres were held a day earlier, which turned out to be beneficial as it contributed to making this Tiger threequel the biggest Bollywood opener in the international market (premieres + opening day collection).

After the record-breaking start, Tiger 3 has seen a massive drop in the numbers in overseas, which is an alarming sign. Remember, it’s a part of YRF’s Spy Universe, and earlier this year, Pathaan did thunderous business of over 400 crores. So, expectations have been really high. However, the mixed response from the audience has started denting the overall business now. In the first 3 days, the biggie did a business of 59.50 crores gross.

As of now, all-time blockbusters like Pathaan and Jawan are way out of reach for Tiger 3. However, there’s one big hit in overseas with which a fair comparison could be made. And that’s none other than Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. It was one of the highest-grossing films of 2023, with a blockbuster chunk of business coming in from the overseas market.

Karan Johar has a huge market in overseas, and as Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marked his directorial comeback after 7 years, the film enjoyed good buzz. All thanks to a strong start and favorable word-of-mouth, it managed to pull off a blockbuster verdict. In the lifetime run, the rom-com did a business of 168 crores gross.

Also, one can’t deny the fact that both Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have evolved as crowd-pullers internationally over the years. All these factors helped Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani enjoy a superb run. Tiger 3, despite a huge start, might find it difficult to surpass the rom-com’s lifetime. During the upcoming weekend, there will be growth, but the momentum won’t be sustained after that.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

