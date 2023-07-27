Over the years of his career, Ranveer Singh has shown his acting skills and proved his versatility be it Ram from Ram Leela, Bajirao from Bajirao Mastani, Alauddin Khilji from Padmaavat or the romantic hero from Befikre. Ranveer has a variety of projects in his timeline, and with that, he has also become one of the highest-paid celebrities in India as well.

However, Ranveer won a fortune after tying the knot with the love of his life, and he terms her ‘ghar ki laxmi’ Deepika Padukone in 2018. The power couple of Bollywood never misses a chance to mesmerise us with their PDA. And now, while we wait for RS’s next movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, here’s an in-detailed report of his net worth.

Ranveer Singh not only earns his salary through movies but also from endorsing different brands and doing stage shows. After doing Gully Boy, he had launched a music label, IncInk, to promote underdog hip-hop artists in India in 2019 and even founded a production house Maa Kasam Films, in 2020. Scroll ahead to read further.

Ranveer Singh’s Net Worth

As stated in Lifestyle Asia, according to many reports, Ranveer Singh’s current net worth is approximately USD 44 million, which is Rs 362 crores. Apparently, he earns USD 2 million per project (Rs 20 crores), which is also his annual salary. In 2019. he was the seventh highest-paid celeb as per Forbes, and he has been featuring the list since 2012. Ranveer has seen distinctive growth in his net worth over the last five years. In 2021, he had Rs. crore approx, while in 2020, Rs. 287 crores. Rs. 222 crore was his 2019’s net worth, and Rs. 164 crore in 2018. However, the actor’s net worth in 2017 was only Rs. 82 crore approximately.

Ranveer Singh’s Brand Endorsements

Ranveer endorses luxurious brands, including Head & Shoulders, Ching’s, Jack & Jones, Make My Trip, Manyavar, Bingo, Colgate, Pepsi, Tiffany & Co. and others. And apparently, the actor charges Rs. 5 crore for each endorsement. Singh’s brand value is worth Rs. 84 crore.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s Properties

As per reports, DeepVeer lives in a 5 BHK apartment in Beaumonde Towers in Worli that came with a whopping cost of Rs. 40 crore. They also own a 4 BHK property in Prabhadevi for which they splurged around Rs. 16 crores. The IT couple also possesses a bungalow in Alibaug worth Rs. 22 crore. Ranveer Singh owns a sea-facing luxury quadruplex in Bandra next to Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat that came with a whopping cost of Rs. 119 crore.

Ranveer Singh owns extravagant cars in his garage that, includes a Range Rover and an Aston Martin Rapide S, a Mercedes GLS, Lamborghini Urus, Jaguar XJL, Ferrari, a Mercedes Maybach GLS, an Ariel Vintage Motorcycle and others. He is a true car fanatic, for sure. Apart from that, the Bajirao Mastani actor also owns several luxurious watches and other assets.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, for which he has taken home a staggering amount of Rs 25 crore. Well, that’s a lot.

Did you know about Ranveer Singh’s net worth and property collection? Let us know.

