Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most successful and famous couples in Bollywood. They never miss an opportunity to make heads turn with their public appearances or their social media PDA, and recently when Ranveer walked the ramp opposite Alia Bhatt during Manish Malhotra’s show, his wife Deepika came to cheer him in the audience, and their peck on the cheek went viral on social media, giving a meltdown moment to DeepVeer fans. Today, we bring you a throwback to when DP and Singh’s unscripted kiss made headlines in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Ram Leela, and the actor spoke about it later in an interview. Scroll below to read the scoop!

For those who don’t know, Ram Leela was released in 2013, where Ranveer and Deepika’s love story began. It was the couple’s first collaboration on a project; the rest is history. And honestly, these two are couple goals and look so good together.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now talking about the throwback scoop, during an interview with Anupama Chopra once, Ranveer Singh spoke about his kiss with Deepika Padukone in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Ram Leela.

Ranveer Singh said, “There are often times when a cut is called and you can’t immediately switch off from what is happening. When you are present and in the moment, when cut is called, you are kind of disturbed.”

The actor added, “Ramleela, you just get lost. I remember this one instance where Ram and Leela are (laughs). They are lost in each other in a very passionate lip-lock and literally, everything in Mr Bhansali’s film happens for real. There are very less visual effects. We were on this bed in a lip-lock, and literally, in the scene, the lip-lock is disturbed by a brick thrown through the window…it shatters the glass and everything. In the first take, Deepika and I were kissing. The brick has come but these two are still at it. That’s when Mr Bhansali knew! Sometimes you get lost.”

What are your thoughts on Ranveer Singh speaking about his impromptu kiss with his wife, Deepika Padukone, in Ram Leela? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Brahmastra 2: Hrithik Roshan Looks Fiery Hot As Dev, AI Reimagines Ranveer Singh & John Abraham Too But HR Takes The Cake!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News