KPop Demon Hunters is getting all the attention in the world. It’s no longer just any ordinary animated movie, but it’s becoming a trend across the globe. People are making videos on the songs, getting ready as the characters, and it has become a global phenomenon. The storyline revolves around a girl gang, Huntrix, who are pop stars by day but demon slayers by night. The group consists of Rumi, Mira, and Zoey. However, things take a different turn when they meet with the demon boy band Saja Boys, led by Jinu, instructed by Gwi Ma.

Directed by Maggie Kang, the film features a stellar cast as voice actors. While Arden Cho plays Rumi, May Hong can be heard as Mira, and Ji Young-Woo plays Zoey. On the other hand, Ahn Hyo-Seop voices Jinu, and Lee Byung-Hun can be heard as Gwi Ma. But did you know he was not the first choice for the character? Scroll ahead to find out more about it.

Who Was The Director’s First Choice As Gwi-Ma’s Voice Actor?

In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan Korea (via Pinkvilla), the co-director of the animated movie, KPop Demon Hunters, Maggie Kang, admitted that they had thought of someone else for the character Gwi Ma’s voice actor. It was supposed to be JY Park, who is the founder of the ‘big 4’ agencies of the K-pop industry, JYP Entertainment, as the initial sketch of the character had a becoming an idol theme to it. However, when they later changed it in the final version, they went for Lee Byung-Hun.

Explaining that, Kang said, “When we first started casting, we had an idea of Gwi Ma being a wannabe idol himself. So we thought of JY Park. However, later the vibe of Gwi Ma changed to a more traditional villain, so Lee Byung-Hun was cast.” Well, if they had gone with the initial thought of the character, then JY Park could have been a perfect cast, as he has a great stage presence.

But because the movie’s makers changed the antagonist’s storyline to a more traditional villainous character, Byung-Hun’s voice suited the most. The veteran actor’s deep and husky voice made the character, who looked mostly like a huge fire flame, more realistic. As per the co-director, the Squid Game actor brought an intensity to the character that perfected the final version of the film, KPop Demon Hunters.

I HATEEE how gwima literally DRAGS HIM INTO HELL.. Look at how scared he was when he understands there’s no escape from his mistakes. #KPOPDEMONHUNTERS #JINU pic.twitter.com/af0ESutJXQ — may🌱 (@youandialsoexo) June 22, 2025

The film has been generating quite a buzz even now, after its release on June 20, 2025. If you still haven’t watched it yet, it’s time to watch it on Netflix.

