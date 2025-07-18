Wall to Wall is a psychological thriller in South Korea starring Kang Ha-Neul in the lead. He recently earned a lot of appreciation for his performances in Tastefully Yours and Squid Game 2 and 3. The main theme of the film is financial struggle, isolation, and the dark phase that any ordinary person can face. Ever since the trailer was released, it has created quite a buzz.

The storyline revolves around a man, No Woo-Sung (Kang Ha-Neul), who buys his dream apartment after a lot of struggles, but soon that transforms into one of his nightmares that leads to a string of chaos. The film is going to premiere on Netflix. Here’s everything to know about the plot and streaming details. Scroll ahead.

About Wall To Wall

The upcoming Korean movie Wall to Wall features an ordinary man, No Woo-Sung, whose dream was to buy an apartment. The 30-year-old office worker invests all his money, loans, and even sells his mother’s corn field to accumulate the required money for the 84-square-meter apartment. After going through a lot of struggles, he finally bought it. As he hopes to live there happily, unexplainable things start to happen that lead to a disruption of his life.

His days turn into nightmares. It seems that the apartment has been plagued by noises coming from the walls, which causes him insomnia. While his neighbors claim the noises are coming from his side, he believes they come from upstairs. This creates tension among them, which makes him decide to investigate further. How he saves himself from the chaos is all about the movie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix Korea | 넷플릭스 코리아 (@netflixkr)

When & Where To Watch Wall To Wall?

This is a 1-hour and 58-minute-long movie coming on Netflix on July 18, 2025. Directed by Kim Tae-Joon, the psychological thriller drama also has a stellar star cast. Seo Hyeon-Woo plays the role of Yeong Jin-Ho, who helps No Woo-Sung investigate the mystery behind the noise. Yeom Hye-Ran plays Jeon Eun-Hwa, a resident representative of the apartment complex. On the other hand, Jeon Jin-Oh can be seen in the role of Jeon Gwang-Cheol, who stays in apartment 1301 and helps delve into the plot more.

Netizens have been quite excited to see Kang Ha-Neul in a different character. In his latest works, in Tastefully Yours, he played an obnoxious wealthy man who only thinks of money but also has a good heart, and in Squid Game, well, if you have seen the drama, you would know he was a back-stabbing participant. So, in this Korean movie, it will be an experience to see him as No Woo-Sung. What do you think?

Wall To Wall Trailer

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: Omniscient Reader: The Prophet Director Finally Addresses All The Concerns Revolving Around BLACKPINK’s Jisoo

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News