Netflix’s new K-drama, Tastefully Yours, aired its finale episode on June 10, 2025. The series features Kang Ha-Neul and Go Min-Si in the lead characters, where Ha-Neul can be seen playing the Managing Director of the Hansang group (a restaurant chain in Seoul), Han Beom-Ho, and Min-Si plays a young country chef Yeon-Joo, who loves to cook and believes in sincerity. Although both characters have polar opposite characteristics, chemistry starts to spark up when they spend time together.

The 10-episode drama had begun with a great start, with good viewership ratings in South Korea, but with time, it also expanded among the global audience. It was leading the chart of Top 10 non-English dramas at number 2. People loved the series not only for the plot and the chemistry but also for the amazing foods plated in front of us. Now, as the drama ended, here’s what happened to the lead characters. Major spoilers ahead, so scroll at your own risk.

Did Go Min-Si’s Small Fine Dining Restaurant Junjae Win The Cook-Off?

After Hansang’s restaurant Motto (led by Han Sun-Woo, played by Bae Na-Ra) won Three Stars from Diamant Guide, the editor-in-chief announced another restaurant’s name in the list of Three Stars from Seoul, and that was Yeon-Joo’s (Go Min-Si) small fine-dining restaurant Junjae in Hanok village. This announcement gave the chairman of Hansang Group an idea, and she started to plan a cook-off between Motto and Junjae and make a TV show out of it.

In the meanwhile, a heartbroken Yeon-Joo, after getting deceived by Han Beom-Woo (Kang Ha-Neul), son of Hansang’s chairman, runs back to her place to her nuns who raised her since childhood. There, she finds her zeal to cook again, but still can’t forgive Beom-Woo. On the other hand, a remorseful Han Beom-Woo returns to Hanok village to get his team back together to protect Junjae, as his mother threatened to wipe it off completely.

In the last episode of Tastefully Yours, Beom-Woo somehow manages to get his team together, but couldn’t break through Yeon-Joo. The cook-off begins between Motto and Junjae without Yeon-Joo. Even though in the cookery battle Junjae wins, the chairman declares it’s a tie and that she demands a rematch. At that moment, Yeon-Joo arrives (after learning a lot about the Han family dynamics and more about Han Beom-Woo). She says she would cook for the Hansang chairman, and if she doesn’t like her food, she can do whatever she wants to with the restaurant and recipes.

The next day begins with a lot of preparation, and Yeon-Joo serves a home-cooked set meal to the Han family. After some hesitation, the chairman takes a bite of her food and continues eating for a while. She agrees to keep the restaurant, and in the meantime, the brothers get a little closer, too. Things take a positive turn, and Yeon-Joo forgives Han Beom-Woo for all the wrongdoings. Beom-Woo also confesses his love for her, and it ends on a happy note. There’s also a special appearance that might give you the crossover between Tastefully Yours and Weak Hero Class 2 that you never asked for, watch it to know it.

