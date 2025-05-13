A new K-drama is going to premiere on May 12, 2025, titled Tastefully Yours, featuring Go Min-Si and Kang Ha-Neul in the leads. It is the first time that Min-Si and Ha-Neul have been paired up together in opposite of each other, and their fans have been excited about it since the announcement of the drama. The series will bring sizzling chemistry, a passion for cooking along with a pinch of rivalry.

The drama is set against the backdrop of the beautiful Jeonju city, a place that is known for its food and traditional culture. The storyline revolves around two characters possessing polar opposite characteristics and having a vast difference in their take on food. How their lives collide despite all the complications, and how their relationship builds up, is all about the drama. Scroll ahead to know where, when, and how you can stream to watch Tastefully Yours.

Tastefully Yours is going to be premiered on ENA on May 12, 2025, at 10 p.m. EST (Via Pinkvilla). For the global audience, the Monday-Tuesday drama can also be streamed on Netflix. For those who don’t know, the lead actor Kang Ha-Neul plays Han Beom-Woo, a chaebol heir to a huge food conglomerate. He is privileged and calculative. He only has one mission, and that is to expand his empire. This is why he travels across South Korea to collect samples of recipes, secret ingredients, and restaurants that can benefit his company. However, despite being in the industry, he has no respect for the flavors. Beom-Woo thinks food is not for enjoyment or has no art in it, it’s only a medium to mint money, a purpose for business.

On the other hand, Go Min-Si plays Mo Yeon-Ju, a young and passionate independent chef who lives in the beautiful, picturesque Jeonju city, and believes cooking food is an art. When Beom-Woo’s journey brings him to Jeonju, he meets with Mo Yeon-Ju at a one-table restaurant with no name and no marketing. For Yeon-Ju, every ingredient is magical and has a story to tell. She doesn’t think that food can be sold.

However, Beom-Woo sets his mind on Yeon-Ju’s restaurant and believes that he can turn it into a huge franchise. But as he meets with Yeon-Ju’s determination, a subtle rivalry and war are ignited. Despite all the rage and defiance, there’s something more that is brewing – is it love? Well, to know that, you have to watch the drama.

Along with Go Min-Si and Kang Ha-Neul, Tastefully Yours also features Kim Shin-Rok, Yoo Soo-Bin, Hong Hwa-Yeon, and Bae Na-Ra. The drama will also have a special cameo by Yoo Yeon-Seok. Weak Hero Class 1 and 2’s co-director, Park Dan-Hee, is going to direct this slow-burn romance drama. Are you excited about the drama?

