On May 3, 2025, K-drama fans celebrated the beautiful and heartwarming series Youth of May’s fourth anniversary. It had premiered back in 2021’s summer, and tugged at viewers’ hearts with the storyline and the realistic performance given by the main leads – Lee Do-Hyun and Go Min-Si. The onscreen couple’s chemistry and love still resonate with the audience. Now that the drama has been celebrated for four years since its premiere, let’s look at the top 3 most Googled questions about this series.

For those who don’t know about Youth of May, it’s a K-drama set against the tumultuous time of 1980, with a storyline that follows Hwang Hee-Tae (Do-Hyun) and Kim Myung-Hee (Min-Si). While Myung-Hee is a dedicated and ambitious nurse from a modest background, Hee-Tae is a medical student from an affluent family. It’s a love story with a tragic ending that begins with a blind date going wrong. It starts with a false scenario, but soon expands into something pure and genuine. But their fate had something else planned for them as historical turmoil intervened in their life and led to something so tragic that it still left fans with a heavy heart.

On the occasion of the show’s fourth anniversary, let’s look at some of the most frequently asked questions about Youth of May on Google.

Most Searched Question 1: Is Youth Of May Based On Real Events?

The answer to that question is yes. It is inspired by the Gwangju Uprising, a real-life event in which citizens protested against the military regime in 1980. The drama was set against the backdrop of the Gwangju Uprising, a time when South Korea experienced tremendous political and social unrest. However, amidst all this, the drama tried to add fresh air by showing Hwang Hee-Tae and Kim Myung-Hee’s love story.

Most Searched Question 2: Is There A Love Triangle In Youth Of May?

Well, not really, but since the beginning, it showed Lee Soo-Chan (played by Lee Sang-Yi) likes Myung-Hee, which could have created a love triangle in the K-drama. Soo-Chan gets jealous but keeps his confession to himself and doesn’t harm Myung-Hee’s relationship with Hee-Tae after learning about her feelings for him. The storyline beautifully delved deep into the four lead characters’ lives. This drama also shows a heartwarming friendship between Myung-Hee and Lee Soo-Ryun (Geum Sae-Rok).

Most Searched Question 3: Whose Skeleton Was Found In Youth Of May?

Although the K-drama may look like any other rom-com when you start watching, the first sequence will leave you in huge shock. It begins with a shabby-looking man getting startled upon seeing a news flash that declared an unidentified skeleton has been found near the Gwangju Station. It seems he recognizes the belongings of the victims, and that scene itself reels us in to know more about the identity of the man and the skeleton.

This is why one of the most asked questions on Google is about the skeleton. As shown in the drama, the grown-up Hee-Tae hears that Myung-Hee has finally been found, and that skeleton is none other than Myung-Hee. When Hee-Tae visits the police station to collect her belongings, he sees a homeless man. As soon as they lock their eyes, they don’t exchange any words, but just nod at each other, which hints at the fact that the homeless man can be Kyung-Soo (Jeong Hee-Tae played the older version).

So, how does the drama end? Hee-Tae and Myung-Hee had gotten married in a church, but the male lead never got a chance to read her wedding vows. After collecting her belongings from the station, Hee-Tae read her wedding prayer, stating that if something ever happened to them, those left behind should live without drowning in sorrow. Smiling through the tears, Hee-Tae admits that he did drown in his sorrows for a while and even tried to kill himself after Myung-Hee was gone, but the tide brought him back to shore, and that’s how he lived his life and became a famous doctor.

The drama’s emotional impact was too direct, maybe because of the tragic love story, the exploration of historical injustice, or the beautiful cinematography that made it look more relatable. A combination of all these made the drama more endearing. If you haven’t watched Youth of May yet, binge-watch it on Netflix and celebrate its fourth anniversary. Let this month fill up with love, longing, tragedy, and more.

Check out the teaser for Youth of May here:

