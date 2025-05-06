Baeksang Arts Awards celebrated its 61st ceremonial event on May 5, 2025, at COEX in Seoul. It was established back in 1965, the Baeksang Arts Awards is considered as one of the most prestigious award ceremonies for South Korean film and television fraternity. This year’s event was hosted by Suzy, Park Bo-Gum, and Shin Dong-Yup.

Many popular actors and actresses were in attendance, including Song Hye-Kyo, Kim Tae-Ri, Kim Hye-Yoon, Byeon Woo-Seok, Hyunbin, Kim Go-Eun, and the list continues. Everyone looked quite charismatic in their attire. Everyone has been waiting to know who won which award, so we have noted down below the full winners’ list. Scroll ahead to find out.

The Grand Prize in the television category was won by Netflix’s Culinary Class Wars, whereas the Grand Prize in the film category went to the cinematographer of Harbin, Hong Kyung-Pyo. The viewers had high expectations from the recent drama, When Life Gives You Tangerines, and well, the series won quite a few prestigious awards, including Best K-Drama, Best Screenplay, and more, marking it an eventful night for the cast and crew.

While Kim Tae-Ri won the Best Actress in the drama category for her performance in Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born, Ju Ji-Hoon won the Best Actor for The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call. On the other hand, in the film category, Jo Jung-Suk won Best Actor for his performance in Pilot, and Jeon Do-Yeon took home the Best Actress award for Revolver.

Check out the full winners’ list below:

In the television/drama category:

Grand Prize : Netflix’s Culinary Class Wars

: Netflix’s Culinary Class Wars Best Drama : Netflix’s When Life Gives You Tangerines

: Netflix’s When Life Gives You Tangerines Best Actor : Ju Ji-Hoon (The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call)

: Ju Ji-Hoon (The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call) Best Actress : Kim Tae-Ri (Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born)

: Kim Tae-Ri (Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born) Best Variety Show : DdeunDdeun Punghyanggo

: DdeunDdeun Punghyanggo Best Educational Show: SBS Special-Hakjeon (literal title)

SBS Special-Hakjeon (literal title) Best Male Entertainer : Shin Dong-Yup

: Shin Dong-Yup Best Female Entertainer : Lee Soo-Ji

: Lee Soo-Ji Best Director : Song Yeon-Hwa (Doubt)

: Song Yeon-Hwa (Doubt) Best Supporting Actor : Choi Dae-Hoon (When Life Gives You Tangerines)

: Choi Dae-Hoon (When Life Gives You Tangerines) Best Supporting Actress : Yeom Hye-Ran (When Life Gives You Tangerines)

: Yeom Hye-Ran (When Life Gives You Tangerines) Best Screenplay : Im Sang-Choon (When Life Gives You Tangerines)

: Im Sang-Choon (When Life Gives You Tangerines) Best New Actor : Choo Young-Woo (The Tale of Lady Ok)

: Choo Young-Woo (The Tale of Lady Ok) Best New Actress : Chae Won-Bin (Doubt)

: Chae Won-Bin (Doubt) Best Technical Direction: Jang Yeong-Gyu (Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born – music)

In the film category:

Grand Prize : Hong Kyung-Pyo (Harbin – cinematographer)

: Hong Kyung-Pyo (Harbin – cinematographer) Best Film : Harbin

: Harbin Best Actor : Jo Jung-Suk (Pilot)

: Jo Jung-Suk (Pilot) Best Actress : Jeon Do-Yeon (Revolver)

: Jeon Do-Yeon (Revolver) Best Director : Oh Seung-Wook (Revolver)

: Oh Seung-Wook (Revolver) Best Supporting Actor: Yoo Jae-Myung (Land of Happiness)

Yoo Jae-Myung (Land of Happiness) Best Supporting Actress : Claudia Kim (A Normal Family)

: Claudia Kim (A Normal Family) Best Scenario : Shin Chul, Park Chan-Wook (Uprising)

: Shin Chul, Park Chan-Wook (Uprising) Best New Director : Oh Jung-Min (House of the Seasons)

: Oh Jung-Min (House of the Seasons) Best New Actor : Jung Sung-Il (Uprising)

: Jung Sung-Il (Uprising) Best New Actress: Roh Yoon-Seo (Hear Me: Our Summer)

Roh Yoon-Seo (Hear Me: Our Summer) Best Technical Direction: Jo Young-Wook (Uprising – music)

The Land of Morning Calm won the Gucci Impact Award, and the Prizm Popularity Award went to Lovely Runner on-screen couple Byeon Woo-Seok and Kim Hye-Yoon. People loved their favorite onscreen couple’s little moment at the award ceremony.

Congratulations to every winner who won the Baeksang Arts Awards.

