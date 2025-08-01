My Daughter Is A Zombie is a South Korean comedy film about a father and daughter who navigate their lives amid a deadly zombie outbreak. The storyline revolves around Jung-Hwan (Jo Jung-Suk), a professional tiger trainer, and his daughter, Soo-A (Choi Yoo-Ri), who is passionate about dancing. However, one day, when a zombie virus sweeps across the globe, he takes his infected daughter to the seaside village of Eunbong-Ri to protect her.

As he doesn’t wanna give up on his daughter, he puts all of his years of tiger taming experience to control his zombie daughter and train her. Released on July 30, 2025, the movie is already making a lot of buzz not only in South Korea but across the globe. It has already broken the opening record of a Korean film domestically, surpassing hugely popular movies like Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning and Exhuma. Scroll ahead to know more.

What Was The Footfall Of My Daughter Is A Zombie On Its First Day?

On July 31, 2025, as per the Korean Film Council’s data (via Soompi), the integrated ticketing network for My Daughter Is A Zombie recorded 430,101 moviegoers nationwide on its release day, i.e., on July 30, 2025. The total number of audience not only surpassed the Korean box office leader of 2025, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, which recorded 423,892 moviegoers, but it also topped the all-time highest-opening for a Korean comedy film, Extreme Job, which secured 368,582 moviegoers.

[D-Day] Opening day for #MyDaughterIsAZombie and the movie topped the box office with a total of 429,870 watchers!!! 🎉🎉🎉 Promising start!!! (Another record for the year I think) 🥹💖 pic.twitter.com/RxrhEjQLbQ — icy ☁️🌈조절 brainrot (@songhwasrain) July 30, 2025

It has also broken the opening records that were set by the 10 million moviegoer hits like Kim Go-Eun’s Exhuma, which secured 330,118 moviegoers on its first day, and 12:12: The Day, with 203,813 moviegoers, and the highest-grossing film of last summer, Pilot, which recorded 373,859 moviegoers on its release day.

There has been a lot of buzz among K-viewers on X (previously known as Twitter). People have been talking about the movie’s amazing success in its opening weekend scene. A lot of people have been expecting that My Daughter Is A Zombie will cross the 1 million moviegoers mark within 3 days of its release. The stats have been great so far.

#MyDaughterIsAZombie will reach 1 million viewers in 3 days, I guess? 🤯 pic.twitter.com/2vFNEo5K41 — Nat (@iksong23) July 31, 2025

Fingers crossed they get 300k+ tomorrow!!! — icy ☁️🌈조절 brainrot (@songhwasrain) July 31, 2025

Nationwide, the film is doing great so far. It even got a 9.12 average rating on Naver and a 91% golden egg on CGV. But will it have an international release? Well, the film, My Daughter Is A Zombie, has confirmed to have a global release. Beginning with Taiwan on August 1, 2025, followed by Indonesia and Vietnam on August 8, and the Philippines on August 13. Next, in Singapore, Malaysia, and Brunei, it will be released on August 14, along with 12 countries in Oceania, including Australia and New Zealand. Finally, in Hong Kong and Macau, the film will be released on August 21, and it will sequentially premiere in 22 major countries in Asia and Oceania to meet audiences, as per ChosunBiz.

Also got a 9.12 average rating on Naver and 91% golden egg rating on cgv ☺️ pic.twitter.com/Em7pqtbaJL — icy ☁️🌈조절 brainrot (@songhwasrain) July 30, 2025

Well, congratulations to Jo Jung-Suk, Cho Yoo-Ri, and others from My Daughter Is A Zombie.

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: 5 K-Dramas To Look Forward To In August 2025: From Lee Bo-Young’s Mary Kills People To YoonA’s The Tyrant’s Chef

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News