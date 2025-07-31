Even if you haven’t watched any Lee Jong-Suk’s K-dramas, you must have seen him in some Instagram reels or at some award events, looking dashing. If he is not filming for his dramas or spending time with his close people, you can definitely find him in the gym. The Big Mouth actor loves to stay fit, and he works to maintain his amazing physique. He can currently be seen in the K-drama, Law & the City.

The actor returned from the military in 2021, but he took a good amount of time to get back to his shape before he could return to the world of movies and television. As per reports, he had gained almost 10 kgs after returning from the military, as back then, gyms used to stay closed because of COVID-19. So, he stuck to a strict diet and home workout. There have been reports that suggested the actor follows a blend of hardcore gym workouts and additional recreational activities like MMA and fencing. Scroll ahead to find out about his fitness routine.

Lee Jong-Suk’s Workout Routine: Cardio Training, Weight Training & Pilates

Many K-pop and K-drama artists swear by cardio training, as per Lifestyle Asia. A quick cardio warm-up is very important before jumping into any intense workout regimen. It helps to pump blood quickly throughout the body, which helps to fuel the heart and lungs to work for a longer duration. Weight training has always been a crucial part of Lee Jong-Suk’s workout process. Although he might look lean, he has a ripped physique. Although he has decreased the intensity of weight training over the years, he continues to do so.

Lee Jong-Suk’s Interest In MMA, Fencing & More

The actor of the K-drama W’s Instagram is proof of how much he loves to try new sports or recreational activities. His ultimate favorite sports activity to try is fencing; apart from that, he has also tried other fun activities like MMA and archery to spruce up his workout routine. While fencing is based on the traditional skills of swordsmanship, MMA and archery teach precision, focus, and control. Jong-Suk has clearly mastered the art of fencing.

To achieve such a competent physique, one must follow a strict diet along with an intense workout routine. Lee Jong-Suk consumes a balanced diet with lots of fruit. For breakfast, he eats two boiled eggs and a bowl of seasonal fruits. For lunch, he prefers to have a baked chicken breast with onion-mayo sauce on the side, with a few potatoes. However, the Korean actor keeps his dinner light and generally intakes a bowl of kimchi fried rice with some ham on the side.

Well, did you know about Lee Jong-Suk’s intense fitness routine? Watch him on Law and the City, currently streaming on TVING, Viki, and Disney+.

