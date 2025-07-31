tvN’s K-drama, Head Over Heels, premiered its finale episode on July 29, 2025. While the series garnered a lot of love from the audience across the globe, it’s the ending that scored the highest viewership rating. For the unversed, the storyline of the show revolves around Park Seong-A (Cho Yi-Hyun), a high schooler by day and a powerful shaman by night, and Bae Gyeon-U (Choo Young-Woo), a high schooler whose life is in danger and might die within 21 days.

What happens between the two and whether Seong-A can save him or not with her shamanic powers is all the drama is about. Every episode has its own twists and turns, which kept the audience hooked till the end. Now that the series has ended, here’s how much viewership rating it garnered.

Head Over Heels Finale Episode Soars To Its Highest Rating

According to Soompi, Nielsen Korea reported that the Head Over Heels finale episode, which aired on July 29, 2025, on tvN garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 4.9 percent. It saw a sharp 0.2 percent rise and a new personal best rating of the drama as compared to the previous episodes. The drama also peaked at 5.1 percent in Seoul.

Throughout its run, Head Over Heels maintained the top spot in its time slot and was appreciated for its unique storytelling, impressive acting skills, and the beautiful fusion between Korean shamanism and classic romance. What began with a sheer expectation of a teenage romance drama with an effect of shamanism turned into this blend of sacrifice, responsibility, love, friendship, and evil chaos.

Over the course of 12 episodes, Head Over Heels achieved what very few fantasy dramas could manage: a consistent tone, a gripping backstory of the characters, and a realistic approach to myth. After the finale episode, many curiously asked if there would be a season 2, as it greatly impacted the audience.

Still cuts for “Head Over Heels” finale 🥹 Are you ready to bid your farewell to Gyeon Woo and Seong Ah? Catch the last episode tonight on Prime Video 🩵 📷: tvn_drama #HeadOverHeels #ChooYoungWoo #ChoYiHyun pic.twitter.com/UgMGKkOood — Annyeong Oppa (@TheAnnyeongOppa) July 29, 2025

How Did Fans React To Head Over Heels Finale?

K-drama fanatics took X (previously known as Twitter) by storm and shared their opinions about the drama. One wrote, “The last episode was really emotional rollercoaster. It was emotional when bongsu finally realized that seong ah should live & enjoy with friends. The way gyeonu was ready to die for seong ah & finally it ends with happy ending.”

Another user commented, “I officially finished the last episode of Head Over Heels and all I can say it’s just masterpiece ( in my opinion ) still need to process the fact that next week there’s no more episodes, no more seonga and gyeonu and jiho and the rest:(“

The last episode was really emotional rollercoaster. It was emotional when bongsu finally realized that seong ah should live & enjoy with friends🥺 The way gyeonu was ready to die for seong ah😭😭 & finally it ends with happy ending#headoverheels#headoverheelsep12 pic.twitter.com/sQ9etjAIo8 — 𝘍𝘪𝘰𝘳𝘢˚.🎀⋆ (@coffeeegetscold) July 29, 2025

i officially finished the last episode of Head Over Heels and all I can say it’s just masterpiece ( in my opinion ) still need to process the fact that next week there’s no more episodes, no more seonga and gyeonu and jiho and the rest:( 1 #HeadOverHeels #HeadOverHeelsEp12 — bea ୨ৎ (@sunmistimeless) July 29, 2025

but truly each episode bring out an emotion, a story, a lesson in a way that it’s so unique, also it definitely has it all ( romcom fantasy melodrama thriller ish action everything😭) I wish there’s was AT least a special episode 2 — bea ୨ৎ (@sunmistimeless) July 29, 2025

While there is no word on a second season yet, here’s hoping Cho Yi-Hyun and Choo Young-Woo can return to the screens as Park Seong-A and Bae Gyeon-U again!

For more of the latest Korean updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: 5 K-Dramas To Look Forward To In August 2025: From Lee Bo-Young’s Mary Kills People To YoonA’s The Tyrant’s Chef

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News