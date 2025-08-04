Head Over Heels concluded with the finale episode on July 29, 2025. However, despite concluding, it seems the massive buzz around the K-drama hasn’t subsided yet. The series has secured the top spot in the buzzworthy K-dramas ranking list for the third consecutive week, this time along with the actors Cho Yi-Hyun and Choo Young-Woo making it to the top spots of the actors’ list. Well, it’s definitely good news for the team.

For those who don’t know about Head Over Heels, it’s a story that delves deep into the romantic angle and shamanism. Following a high school student by day and shaman by night, Park Seong-A (Yi-Hyun), the storyline focuses on how she tries to save and protect her first love, Bae Gyeon-U (Young-Woo), who is destined to die within 21 days. Although the drama felt a bit rushed, the unique plot and the chemistry between the lead actors have generated quite a buzz.

Head Over Heels Leads The Buzzworthy Ranking List

As per the Good Data Corporation’s weekly list (via Soompi), Head Over Heels topped the rank for the third consecutive week. The data is collected after gathering all the information from news articles, blog posts, online communities, and social media platforms. While Law and the City ranks in the second position, ENA’s The Defects secures the third spot.

Here are the top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz this week:

tvN – Head Over Heels tvN – Law and The City ENA – The Defects SBS – The Winning Try JTBC – The Nice Guy KBS2 – For Eagle Brothers KBS2 – My Girlfriend is the Man! KBS2 – Queen’s House KBS1 – Good Luck! JTBC – Beyond the Bar

Not only the tvN’s drama but also its cast members soared high and secured their spot at No. 1 and 2 on the list. While Choo Young-Woo ranked No. 1, Cho Yi-Hyun held onto her spot in the second position, and Choo Ja-Hyun in the fourth position. Followed by Law and the City star Lee Jong-Suk in the sixth position.

Here’s a full list of 10 actors ranking in the buzzworthy chart:

Choo Young Woo (Head Over Heels) Cho Yi Hyun (Head Over Heels) Yang Se Jong (Low Life) Choo Ja Hyun (Head Over Heels) Kim Nam Gil (Trigger) Lee Jong Suk (Law and The City) Dex (The Defects) Im Soo Jung (Low Life) Mun Ka Young (Law and The City) Yoon Kye Sang (The Winning Try)

“do you know what that sound is? it’s the sound my first love ending” 🥺🥺🫂#HeadOverHeels#HeadOverHeelsEp12 pic.twitter.com/TFNb7vjT6T — sky ◡̈ (@sooooosky) July 29, 2025

While the drama list only includes the ones broadcast on television, the actors list includes the cast members from OTT shows as well. As Head Over Heels still generates such a buzz, if you haven’t watched it yet, stream it now on Amazon Prime Video.

