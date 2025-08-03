Ji Chang-Wook is one of the most sought-after actors, known for his versatility in the South Korean entertainment industry. From donning a villainous character in Gangnam B-Side to featuring in a rom-com drama like Welcome to Samdal-ri, he has done it all, proving his worth as an actor.

In the last few years, he has delivered a few of the highest-rated K-dramas. With such an impressive career and filmography, have you ever wondered what his net worth might look like? Well, his ever-increasing net worth deserves to be discussed. So, scroll ahead and find out more about it.

Ji Chang-Wook’s Career Highlights & Net Worth

Ji Chang-Wook has always picked up projects in which he can challenge himself emotionally or physically to become that character. There has hardly been any drama or movie that his audience and fans didn’t like. Debuting in 2006 with the film Days, the actor worked hard to achieve the success that he has now. His popularity soared after he featured in the K-drama Healer in 2014, followed by The K2, a thriller drama in 2016. He soon became a household name and started to garner global appreciation.

He became popular internationally. In 2017, he featured in the movie Fabricated City, where he played the former national taekwondo champion, Kwon Yoo. The film grossed 18,307,490 at the worldwide box office, as per Box Office Mojo. His 2021 movie, Hard Hit, directed by Kim Chang-Ju, grossed over $6,551,022 at the box office, as per Korean Film Council.

Following that, Ji Chang-Wook starred in notable projects like Welcome to Samdal-ri, The Worst of Evil, and Lovestruck in the City. Welcome to Samdal-ri garnered an average nationwide rating of 5.2%, according to Lifestyle Asia. Meanwhile, his 2024 film Revolver premiered at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival and earned $1.7 million at the box office, selling 226,986 tickets as per the Korean Film Council. Beyond acting, Ji continues to rake in income through big-budget dramas, films, and high-profile endorsements. He also made history as Calvin Klein’s first Korean global ambassador—and with that kind of charm, who’s surprised?

Ji Chang-Wook is not just known for his versatile acting skills but also for his passion for luxury vehicles. A true automobile enthusiast, he owns a wide range of premium cars and bikes that reflect his refined taste and love for speed. With a career that spans hit K-dramas, action-packed films, and stage musicals, he has built a strong reputation and a loyal fanbase across Asia and beyond. Thanks to his consistent success and brand endorsements, Ji Chang-Wook’s net worth has seen a steady rise over the years. As reported by Business Connect, his estimated net worth in 2025 is an impressive $75 million.

