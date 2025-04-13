Ji Chang-Wook is one of the most talented and versatile South Korean actors in present times. Over the years, he has given some of the notable K-dramas and proved his acting mettle every single time. He has always worked diligently and with lots of dedication, and has never fussed about his work unnecessarily. Chang-Wook enjoys a massive fandom who were left heartbroken after his name was removed from the nomination list of the 2024 Baeksang Awards.

The Baeksang Arts Awards is one of the most prestigious award shows in the South Korean industry. As everyone is looking forward to its 61st ceremony, some are still stuck at last year’s nomination list, which left out the Welcome to Samdal Ri actor despite giving powerful performances in several projects. Do you know why that happened? Scroll ahead to find out.

Ji Chang-Wook had given two of his best performances in 2023, and even after that, missing from the nomination list of the Baeksang Awards, which stirred up a conversation among netizens. It’s not even the fact that he was absent from the list. In a leaked version of the Baeksang Awards, Chang-Wook’s name was present. But when the official announcement was made, his name suddenly disappeared from that, sparking a debate online.

The list featured a set of names, and it was quite visible who replaced Ji Chang-Wook last year. Although nobody openly took the name of the actor, many pointed at Kim Soo-Hyun amid his scandalous situation over a past dating controversy with late actress Kim Sae-Ron. Before this whole fiasco happened, Soo-Hyun was considered one of the top actors and highest-paid actors in South Korea. Last year, even though he didn’t win the Best Actor award, he took home the Most Popular Award for his performance in Queen of Tears and dominated the ceremony with his popularity.

We don’t know the reason behind Ji Chang-Wook’s snub from the Baeksang Awards 2024, but this definitely disappointed many fans who took X (previously known as Twitter) by storm with their opinions. One wrote, “IN THAT LEAKED NOMINATION LIST JI CHANG WOOK NAME WAS THERE BUT AFTER OFFICIAL NOMINATION JI CHANG WOOK NAME WAS REMOVED AND THEY ADD SOMEONE I DON’T HAVE TO TALK WHO THAT WAS.” Another one commented, “Explain the reasons for #jichangwook also.. snubbing his masterclass performance over some eye-catching scenes of a 4 eps aired show was insane and extremely unfair… This show has lost its honor.”

IN THAT LEAKED NOMINATION LIST JI CHANG WOOK NAME WAS THERE BUT AFTER OFFICIAL NOMINATION JI CHANG WOOK NAME WAS REMOVED AND THEY ADD SOMEONE I DON’T HAVE TO TALK WHO THAT WAS https://t.co/aU3olvS1OR — utp (@jcw_hyung) April 11, 2025

Explain the reasons for #jichangwook also.. snubbing his masterclass performance over some eye-catching scenes of a 4 eps aired show was insane and extremely unfair😑…

This show has lost its honor. https://t.co/Yf3rH80ocS — EC_oner (@Catzu96) April 11, 2025

Some claimed that Ji Chang-Wook is someone who gave a variety of roles from being in The Worst of Evil to Gangnam B Side, however, others suggested that because of his choice of roles, he was snubbed from the list. One disheartened fan wrote, “Ignoring this masterclass acting of Ji Chang Wook and giving a nomination to a mediocre acting of an actor whose drama didn’t even finish airing. Baeksang is telling everyone that how shameless they are..”

Was this another industry politics? What do you think?

