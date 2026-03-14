Bloodhounds is one of Netflix’s most thrilling Korean dramas. It showcased a new side of Woo Do-hwan and Lee Sang-yi’s talents and also brought to light a tempting tale of money, power, and politics. Season 1 of Bloodhounds premiered in 2023 and immediately caught the audience’s attention for its gritty narrative. A sequel to Bloodhounds will be unveiled soon, ending fans’ wait. Bloodhound’s season 2 is set to premiere on Netflix on April 3, 2026. It is slated to feature seven episodes, unlike season 1, which had eight, according to MyDramaList.

Bloodhounds Season 1: A Quick Recap

In Bloodhounds season 1, Kim Geun-woo (played by Woo Do-hwan) is an aspiring boxing professional who aims to provide for his mother. However, his plans fall apart when his mother borrows money from loan sharks at Smile Capital. He meets Hong Woo-jin (played by Lee Sang-yi), a former marine who finds solace in boxing. Together with Tae-ho, a money lender, Geun-woo and Woo-jin fight against Myeong-il, the owner of Smile Capital. Along the way, both leads face their inner demons and past secrets.

Bloodhounds Season 2 Story: What To Expect From The Netflix K-Drama

The events of Bloodhounds 2 take place three years after the events of Bloodhounds. Season 1. Gun-woo and Woo-jin have rid themselves of loan sharks at Smile Capital. Gun-woo is ready to take on a career as a boxing professional, but he faces an opponent in Baek Jeong, who overlooks the underground boxing ring and only speaks in money and violence. With Baek Jeong standing against their principles, Gun-woo and Woo-jin once again fight for their principles and what is right.

Bloodhounds 2 Cast and Characters

Bloodhounds 2 sees the return of Woo Do-hwan as Kim Geun-woo and Lee Sang-yi as Hong Woo-jin. Jung Ji-hoon, popularly known as Rain, is a celebrated singer and actor and is making a much-awaited television comeback as an antagonist in Bloodhounds 2. In June 2025, News1 confirmed that Park Seo-joon was set to appear in the sequel, further fueling anticipation.

Bloodhounds 2: Release and Where to Watch

Bloodhounds 2 will be available to watch on Netflix on April 3, 2026, which is a Friday. Fans can expect all seven episodes to be released at once.

Bloodhounds 2: Official Teaser

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