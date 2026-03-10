GOT7 member and actor Park Jin-young is back with another melodrama named Still Shining. Known for his dramas like He is Psychometric, The Witch, and Our Unwritten Seoul, he has made quite a name for himself as an actor. This drama is Kim Min-ju’s first lead role, after a series of supporting roles. Still Shining is a drama about two individuals who first meet in their teens, and then meet a decade later, who find their way back to each other, despite past heartache. The drama was released on Netflix on March 6, 2026.

The first two episodes of Still Shining focus on Yeon Tae-seo and Mo Eun-a’s budding friendship as Tae-seo transfers from Seoul to his hometown. He lives with his grandparents and younger brother. He spends the summer studying in the school library and finds a friend in Eun-a, who spends her time alone at school and at home with her father. Tae-seo is quiet and brooding, whereas Eun-a is ever so talkative and agile.

Still Shining Episode 2 Ending Explained: Do Tae-seo & Eun-a Begin Dating?

Both Tae-seo and Eun-a harbour past trauma, but they find solace in each other to move forward in their lives. Eun-a sees Tae-seo as an inspiration to get higher education, whereas Tae-seo sees Eun-a as someone he can loosen up around. Both their personalities are in contrast, but they gel well throughout high school. Tae-seo lost his parents, and his younger brother’s leg was severely injured in a car accident. Eun-a’s mother left her and her father when Eun-a was quite young, which led to the father developing depression and making suicidal attempts.

As the episodes progress, it becomes clear that Eun-a is quite reliant on Tae-seo for her happiness. She had no friends as she barely left her father after his dangerous episode. Tae-seo does everything he can, despite his limited budget, to make Eun-a happy. When Eun-a’s father announces his remarriage, she is not happy as she had seen the woman, Park Seo-hyun with another man.

When Seo-hyun tries to explain what the situation is, it falls on deaf ears. There, a young man asks Eun-a to go and reconcile, and she does so begrudgingly. The young man is an employee of the lady, and they run a hotel business. The episode ends with a tearful Eun-a waiting for Tae-seo at the subway station.

What To Expect From Episode 3 Of Still Shining?

We are not sure if Tae-seo really arrived at the subway station. It could be that Eun-a’s father sought her out after she left home to seek solace after her father’s shocking revelation. It could also be the young man running the hotel business. He had a few run-ins with Eun-a, enough to warrant a decent angle as the story moves ahead.

What Seo-hyun told Eun-a could serve as a foreshadowing of Eun-a and Tae-seo’s relationship as well. Life, romance, and everything in between are not easy puzzles to solve. It takes a lot of learning, unlearning, and untangling of doubts before there is some stability. Eun-a, who found solace in Tae-seo, might begin to wonder if Tae-seo’s absences (because of studies or work) would mean that he would also leave her, as her mother did. Tae-seo, on the other hand, is a man of few words. He is someone who keeps everyone else above him. This nature of his might end up being his Achilles’ heel in his relationship with Eun-a.

In the teaser for episode 3 of Still Shining, there is some tension between the two. Tae-seo and Eun-a looked grown-up as well, and there was heartache between the two. The first two episodes set the stage for the melodrama, romance, and heartache that is to follow. What we saw in the synopsis was also seen in the teaser, as the two are shown practically estranged. It will certainly be interesting to see what leads to their estrangement.

Still Shining is streaming on Netflix with new episodes airing weekly.

Still Shining Official Trailer:

