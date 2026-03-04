March 2026 has a slew of promising new Korean dramas for fans of every genre. From a romantic comedy about virtual companionship to a lawyer who can see ghosts to a medical thriller, this month has a lot of variety to offer. The month also marks the comeback of BlackPink’s Jisoo, Yoo Yeon-seok, Park Min-young, Wi Ha-joon, and others to the small screen after some time. Here is a list of upcoming new Korean dramas in March 2026, as per Soompi.

1. Siren’s Kiss

Cast: Park Min-young, Wi Ha-joon

Park Min-young, Wi Ha-joon Release Date: March 2, 2026

March 2, 2026 Where To Watch: tvN (South Korea), Prime Video (India)

Plot: An insurance scam investigator is investigating a series of mysterious deaths when his path crosses with an art auctioneer, whom he believes to be at the center of those deaths. But the attraction is unmistakable. As he balances his personal feelings and professional commitments, the cases reveal deeper secrets, leading to a thrilling psychological tale.

2. Boyfriend on Demand

Cast: Jisoo, Seo In-guk

Jisoo, Seo In-guk Release Date: March 6, 2026

March 6, 2026 Where To Watch: Netflix (India)

Plot: The highly anticipated Netflix romantic comedy explores the life of a woman juggling a hectic career as a webtoon producer while seeking romance. She subscribes to a subscription-based virtual dating simulation program and meets dreamy men in the virtual world. In her office, she has a love-hate relationship with a rival producer, but soon the feelings change.

3. Still Shining

Cast: Park Jin-young, Kim Min-ju

Park Jin-young, Kim Min-ju Release Date: March 6, 2026

March 6, 2026 Where To Watch: JTBC (South Korea), Netflix (India)

Plot: Still Shining tells the story of two people who have settled into their lives. Fate has other plans when they cross paths again, 10 years after their breakup. When they are reunited, they rekindle their romance, this time in a much mature way, navigating and adjusting to life’s ups and downs.

4. Phantom Lawyer

Cast: Yoo Yeon-seok, Esom

Yoo Yeon-seok, Esom Release Date: March 13, 2026

March 13, 2026 Where To Watch: SBS (South Korea), Netflix & Viki (India & Worldwide)

Plot: Phantom Lawyer is a unique legal drama with a supernatural twist, featuring a lawyer who can see ghosts. When he opens his practice in a former shaman’s house, the ghost of the shaman befriends him. His new clients are none other than ghosts who were wronged while alive. He is temporarily possessed by his ghost clients as the case is being investigated.

5. Doctor Shin

Cast: Jung E Chan, Baek Seo Ra, An Woo Yeon, Joo Se Bin, Cheon Young Min, Song Ji In, Jeon No Min, Ji Young San

Jung E Chan, Baek Seo Ra, An Woo Yeon, Joo Se Bin, Cheon Young Min, Song Ji In, Jeon No Min, Ji Young San Release Date: March 14, 2026

March 14, 2026 Where To Watch: TV Chosun (South Korea)

Plot: Doctor Shin is a complex medical thriller about a neurosurgeon whose celebrity fiancée falls into a coma after an accident. In order to bring back his ladylove, the neurosurgeon pushes all ethical boundaries, going as far as switching the woman’s brain in an attempt to immediately revive her.

6. Mad Concrete Dreams

Cast: Ha Jung-woo, Lim Soo-jung, Kim Jun-han, Krystal Jung

Ha Jung-woo, Lim Soo-jung, Kim Jun-han, Krystal Jung Release Date: March 14, 2026

March 14, 2026 Where to Watch: tvN

Plot: Mad Concrete Dreams tells the story of a world where people believe that owning a building is the ultimate status symbol. One desperate man decides to go all in, even putting himself in debt, to own a building. His plan shambles when a capital company intervenes. To get out of the crisis, he stages a kidnapping, but fate has other plans as he spirals deeper into bad luck.

7. Climax

Cast: Ju Ji-hoon, Ha Ji-won

Ju Ji-hoon, Ha Ji-won Release Date: March 16, 2026

March 16, 2026 Where To Watch: ENA/Genie (South Korea), Viki (Worldwide), Disney+ (Korea)

Plot: Climax follows a highly ambitious prosecutor who decides to take down the Mayor of Seoul and expose the corrupt ties to a conglomerate in order to revive his stagnant career. He puts his pawns in place, only to later realize that his wife might also be connected to his target.

8. Cabbage Your Life

Cast: Park Sung Woong, Lee Soo Kyung, Lee Jin Woo

Park Sung Woong, Lee Soo Kyung, Lee Jin Woo Release Date: March 26, 2026

March 26, 2026 Where To Watch: KBS2 (South Korea)

Plot: Cabbage Your Life follows the story of a city-bred branch manager and his family who find it difficult to return to Seoul after arriving in a small town. In that town, they form unexpected relationships with their villagers as they navigate new challenges, matters of the heart, and life.

