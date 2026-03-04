With Jisoo returning to the K-drama space with the romantic comedy Boyfriend on Demand, anticipation around the Netflix series has been high. While the show already stars Seo In-guk as the male lead, what has truly sparked excitement among fans is the impressive lineup of cameo appearances.

The romantic comedy revolves around a webtoon producer who signs up for a virtual dating subscription service that lets her experience different “boyfriends” across multiple simulated scenarios. This creative setup allows a rotating lineup of actors to appear as short-term romantic interests in the virtual world.

Boyfriend on Demand is slated to premiere on March 6 on Netflix. Here are the nine male actors confirmed to appear in cameos in the Jisoo-starrer drama.

1. Seo Kang-joon

Seo Kang-joon is one of the most talked-about cameo additions. Known for dramas like Are You Human Too? and Watcher, he reportedly appears as one of the simulated romantic partners in the digital dating program.

2. Lee Soo-hyuk

Model-turned-actor Lee Soo-hyuk also joins the stellar lineup of cameos. He is recognized for his striking visuals and roles in series such as Tomorrow and S Line.

3. Lee Hyun-wook

Lee Hyun-wook is another actor stepping into the cameo lineup. He is known for intense performances in thrillers and melodramas, such as The Queen Who Crowns.

4. Lee Jae-wook

Popular fantasy drama star Lee Jae-wook also appears as one of the protagonist’s simulated partners. His inclusion has particularly excited younger viewers following his success in Alchemy of Souls and The Heir.

5. Kim Sung-cheol

Kim Sung-cheol is a popular actor, widely known for his roles in the dramas Vincenzo and Our Beloved Summer.

6. Lee Sang-yi

Another well-known face appearing briefly in the drama is Lee Sang-yi. He is known for dramas like Hometown Cha Cha Cha and Bloodhounds.

7. Ong Seong-wu

Ong Seong-wu is also set to appear in Boyfriend on Demand. Having successfully transitioned from K-pop to acting, he is known for roles in dramas such as Strong Girl Nam-soon.

8. Kim Young-dae

Rising star Kim Young-dae joins the cameo list as well. With growing popularity after the recent hit drama, Sh**ting Stars, his appearance adds even more star power to the project.

9. Jay Park

Finally, musician and entertainer Jay Park rounds out the cameo roster. His involvement adds an unexpected twist, since he is better known in the music industry than in acting.

The series has generated interest among K-drama fans for its unique concept and star-studded roster. Boyfriend on Demand’s first episode will premiere on Netflix on March 6.

Watch the trailer for Boyfriend on Demand here:

