What if BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is paired with Park Seo-Joon for a rom-com? And what if the current K-drama heartthrob Seo Kang-Joon also joins her? Well, it sounds like a dream come true, right? According to some online community reports, there’s a possibility that fans might be able to witness this special moment.

While no official announcement has been made, an online account claimed that the two actors might join Jisoo in her upcoming drama Boyfriend on Demand (Previously known as Monthly Boyfriend). The frenzy began after a surprising post was discovered on a Korean community forum.

The original post claimed, “I heard that Jisoo and Seo Kang Joon were here, so I ran outside. Turns out they were filming – that’s a fact. They were wearing pink varsity jackets from some university. Jisoo had a headband on and looked really pretty. I also saw Park Seo Joon.”

Although the person failed to provide photographic evidence to support their claims, the news spread like wildfire across various social media platforms as curious fans flocked in to learn more. Many discussed whether Park Seo-Joon and Seo Kang-Joon are, in fact, set to appear in Jisoo’s upcoming drama and what roles they will portray.

Some think the two stars might take up interesting cameos. Boyfriend in Demand is already one of the most-anticipated K-dramas this year. With this recent rumor, the excitement for the premiere is now higher than ever. However, so far, neither the actor’s agencies nor the drama’s production team has addressed the latest rumor, leaving fans wondering if they will truly get to see them acting alongside Jisoo.

Seo Kang-joon and Park Seo-joon is rumored to be joining the cast of ‘Boyfriend on Demand’ (Monthly Boyfriend). According to OP:

Boyfriend On Demand is an upcoming romance is set in a futuristic society where individuals can get an AI-generated virtual boyfriend through a subscription service. The story will explore what happens when virtual relationships begin taking over reality. This drama will showcase a tech-driven era where human consciousness and real emotions blend with an AI-powered world.

Jisoo will star as Seo Mi Rae, a webtoon producer who enters the monthly boyfriend subscription service due to the extreme business of her real life. On the other hand, Seo In Guk is set to play the role of her co-worker, Park Gyeong Nam. Although he is known as a “good worker,” he appears to be uncomfortable, which prevents others from approaching him at his workplace. He is also considered a little selfish. However, no one knows that he is a character with a secret twist.

Besides these two stars in the lead roles, Boyfriend on Demand will also feature an incredible lineup of supporting characters. Talents like Park Ji Ho, Song Ha Na, Ryu Abel, Kang Min Woo, Kim Sung Cheol, Gong Min Jung, Ko Kyu Pil, and more are set to dazzle in their respective roles. Director Kim Jung Sik is in charge of the project. He is best known for Work Later, Drink Now, No Gain No Love, Strong Girl Namsoon, and more popular K-dramas.

