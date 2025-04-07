Song Da-Eun, who rose to fame for her stint in the dating show Heart Signal 2, got embroiled in the Burning Sun Scandal controversy last year, after which she tried to clarify her story multiple times. She even mentioned that she lost many projects because her name was associated with Seungri. She also faced backlash for trying to set up dating rumors with BTS’s Jimin.

After staying away from social media and the limelight for months, Da-Eun has returned to Instagram and addressed all the rumors about her. She even shared several updates on her stories regarding the recent revelations. The Heart Signal 2 star further issued a warning against the malicious comments about her. Scroll ahead.

On April 4, Song Da-Eun made her return to Instagram, and according to MyDaily, the star maintained a hiatus because she was taking legal action against malicious commenters. She stated, “There was a reason I stayed quiet and inactive on social media for the past few months.”

In 2024, the South Korean star was heavily criticized for putting up social media posts with BTS’s Jimin, hinting that they are in a relationship. Previously, Song Da-Eun was accused of being involved in the Burning Sun Scandal. Now, in her recent posts, she addressed those rumors and clarified that the connections that were made between her and the controversial club were not true. From one of her excerpts of the screenshots, it can be read, “In the end, am I still the bad one? Burning Sun, bar hostess, fake news? I’m not that. I’m not just talking nonsense. It’s not even my story you’re reading. It’s just what you want to believe and spread.”

Talking about her alleged relationship with BTS’s Jimin, Song Da-Eun mentioned that she never cared about the “fandom” but was more concerned about the insults that she faced. She further warned that those who left malicious comments about her might face legal wrath from her side. She wrote, “This is a comment from one of the people who already got sued. So, if you don’t want to get sued for similar stuff, you’d better just stay quiet.”

For those who don’t know, Song Da-Eun’s name got involved in the Burning Sun Scandal because she was a former employee at a club called Monkey Museum, which was also owned by Seungri. So, when the Burning Sun Scandal was surfacing, it wasn’t hard to believe that she might have a connection with other scandalous stuff featuring Seungri. Even though the actress tried to clear her name by stating that she worked only for a month at the lounge club, her photos from the first anniversary party of Monkey Museum proved otherwise.

Well, Song Da-Eun’s new revelations left everyone quite stunned.

