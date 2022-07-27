Fresh off the rumour mill is that BTS member Jimin is dating South Korean actress Song Da Eun. In the past, other members of the K-pop group have been under the limelight over similar rumours. Kim Taehyung, aka V, was said to be in a relationship with Blackpink’s Jennie.

Not only him but even Jungkook was speculated to be dating Blackpink’s Lisa. Every once in a while, the singers are linked to someone, and mostly all the rumours turn out to be nothing more than that. This is why the ARMY is not believing the latest speculations around Mochi and the Once Again actress.

The rumours began after someone anonymously alleged that Jimin and Song Da Eun are in a relationship. It was based on the matching accessories they wore, coincidentally timed Instagram Stories, and even attending the same events at the same time. It caught the attention of several BTS ARMY members, but many of them don’t think it’s true.

Rumors between BTS Jimin and dating show Heart Signal participant Song Daeun spreadhttps://t.co/MNaLwshZ5L pic.twitter.com/Xh2ZFBc38A — pannchoa (@pannchoa) July 18, 2022

Taking to Twitter, ARMY reacted to Jimin’s dating rumours. Many expressed their happiness over the news, while others shared how they are not convinced. “lmaooo all of these don’t make sense just because she used the same heart color and accessory?! I have the same baby oil as Jk, I guess I am dating him,” said one BTS fan.

“I have some things that same with them, I ate and post the food they ate, I go to the place that they’ve been to, so I’m dating 1 of them? Nah? but well, I’m not a celebrity, so no one knows,” said another.

“Gonna go wear a white tee shirt and post jimin wearing a white tee shirt and say I’m dating him brb,” wrote a user.

Another fan reacted, “Why do I find this so funny plz Atleast make it believable whoever made this is just crap at the linking sh*t.”

It seems like the BTS fans are not in for more dating rumours, especially when there is hardly strong evidence to prove it. Do you think Jimin is dating Song Da Eun?

