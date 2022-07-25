South Korean famous boy band BTS’ member Kim Taehyung aka V has once again made sure all his fans know that he is here to rule. Let be the stage or social media platform, V can ace it all. Just last year in December the septet together made their debut on Instagram.

In no time all 7 boys – RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, and V ended up enjoying a massive fan following, and these followers have been growing to date. However, out of the 7, V has managed to break some insane number of records. Yup, you read that right. Read on to know more.

BTS member V who individually enjoys a massive fan following throughout the world has now surpassed BLACKPINK (another super famous K-pop group) on Instagram in terms of followers.

For the unversed BLACKPINK’s Instagram followers are a humongous number of 47.7 Million followers. Whereas, today BTS V’s Instagram followers skyrocketed to 47.9 Million followers, easily surpassing the girl group alone, making him the 6th most followed K-pop account on Instagram. Now that’s a huge deal for the ARMYs overall.

Well, with the way the BTS member’s engagement rate was on Instagram, it was not a huge surprise that he would easily gain such a huge number in no time. In short, everyone loves V!

Talking about the boy band, the septet is currently on a hiatus and is focusing on their individual careers. It’s been a big blow to the ARMYs but yet, every BTS fans are supporting each of the members.

What are your thoughts on BTS’ V alone gaining a massive amount of followers on Instagram and surpassing BLACKPINK’S overall followers? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

