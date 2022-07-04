BTS Jungkook and English pop idol Charlie Puth recently came together for their now popular song Left and Right. The song won over millions of fans and has made 75 million views on YouTube. Now, while speculating the theme of the song fans believe that Charlie has hinted it to be a ‘Boy Love’ (BL) themed song.

For the unversed, Left and Right was released right after the boy band BTS announced their group hiatus. In doing the same the boys claimed that it was high time they started working on their careers.

Well, talking about the music video for the song, we see Charlie Puth and Jungkook in cute avatars. The video showed the Cheating on You singer talking to what looked like a therapist, explaining how he cannot let go of his ex who is running in his mind. Meanwhile, the BTS singer sings his part of the lines that portray the same meaning.

While many of their fans speculated that Jungkook and Charlie Puth are shown to be ‘gay’ couples in the MV, the latter recently revealed that the speculations are right. This means that Left and Right is a BL music video. For the unversed, BL means Boy Love or male romance. It is to be noted that during an interview Charlie had once called Jungkook an attractive human being. The LGBTQ community is quite pleased with the fact that both Charlie and Jungkook being straight men had no issues portrayed as a gay couple in the video.

The fans and users on the internet took it to their Twitter accounts, expressing their happiness and joy over the music video.

Check it out below:

charlie puth confirmed that left and right mv was gay? i mean we been knew especially the way he was talking about jungkook but congrats on just finding out charlie — skya in da box🃏 (@andfuckvmin) July 3, 2022

charlie reposted someone's youtube comment where they assumed that the 'left and right' mv was about two guys occupying each other's minds,, pretty obvious but still !! pic.twitter.com/NiPTVP4gn9 — jungkook admirer (@dreamjeons) July 3, 2022

charlie puth out there writing a song inspired by a gay relationship then making a gay music video doing his best for lgbtq.

he really set the bar too high and he's not even gay. y'all wish ur favs could do that stream After All, watch Left and Right mv✌️🏳️‍🌈 — venus ‹ | › (@itsanotherscar) July 3, 2022

Left and Right is a BL what???!! Our guesses were right all along — Ivanny 🍀 super busy (@soultwins_tk) July 4, 2022

charlie puth saying that his and jungkook’s character on left and right mv are gay 😭😭😭 — mia⁷ ♡ MORE OUT NOW! (@staywithkm) July 4, 2022

Wait so wat I’m seeing is Charlie an Jungkook we’re in a gay relationship for the mv an Jungkook had new and also consent to it😲??? Everything I believe is jus becoming more an more real 😭 — AlonaARMYBTS🖤💜 (@AlonaARMYBTS) July 4, 2022

jungkook is the reason for charlie's gay awakening 🥳 pic.twitter.com/NEsPcsTaA7 — ᴋᴏᴏᴋɪᴇ 𐤀. ‏🃏 (@8Dfzk) July 3, 2022

Since i knew @charlieputh & jungkook released a gay song in #Pride month i like it even more! (if that’s possible)

❤️🧡💛💚💙💜

CP be like “i want to release a song for the gays ok let me call jungkook” 😭🥰 LOVE IT!! ✨🌈💖🦄🏳️‍🌈#LeftandRight #JungkookxCharliePuth pic.twitter.com/n2M0qjpYM9 — NekareVK LEFT & RIGHT ₁₁₉✨🌈 (@NekareVK) July 3, 2022

Meanwhile, BTS boys took a hiatus, and are temporarily disbanding recently after deciding that it was high time for the boys to focus on their careers. While Jungkook had his songs linge up in the pipeline, Jin aka Kim Seokjin claimed that he wanted to be an actor. He said, “The reason I wanted to become an actor is that I would learn and experience lots of different things depending on the roles I get. That’s the reason I wanted to be an actor, but I became an idol instead and experienced and learned even more than I could’ve ever imagined.”

