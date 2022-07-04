'Left and Right' Music Video Shows Charlie Puth & BTS' JungKook To Be In A 'BL' Relationship & Fans Can't Help But Congratulate Them On 'Gay Awakening'!
Jungkook & Charlie Puth’s “Left and Right” Music Video Has A Boy Love Theme To It – Here’s What The Fandom Has To Say ( Photo Credit – Still from Left and Right )

BTS Jungkook and English pop idol Charlie Puth recently came together for their now popular song Left and Right. The song won over millions of fans and has made 75 million views on YouTube. Now, while speculating the theme of the song fans believe that Charlie has hinted it to be a ‘Boy Love’ (BL) themed song.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Left and Right was released right after the boy band BTS announced their group hiatus. In doing the same the boys claimed that it was high time they started working on their careers.

Advertisement

Well, talking about the music video for the song, we see Charlie Puth and Jungkook in cute avatars. The video showed the Cheating on You singer talking to what looked like a therapist, explaining how he cannot let go of his ex who is running in his mind. Meanwhile, the BTS singer sings his part of the lines that portray the same meaning.

While many of their fans speculated that Jungkook and Charlie Puth are shown to be ‘gay’ couples in the MV, the latter recently revealed that the speculations are right. This means that Left and Right is a BL music video. For the unversed, BL means Boy Love or male romance. It is to be noted that during an interview Charlie had once called Jungkook an attractive human being. The LGBTQ community is quite pleased with the fact that both Charlie and Jungkook being straight men had no issues portrayed as a gay couple in the video.

The fans and users on the internet took it to their Twitter accounts, expressing their happiness and joy over the music video.

Check it out below:

Meanwhile, BTS boys took a hiatus, and are temporarily disbanding recently after deciding that it was high time for the boys to focus on their careers. While Jungkook had his songs linge up in the pipeline, Jin aka Kim Seokjin claimed that he wanted to be an actor. He said, “The reason I wanted to become an actor is that I would learn and experience lots of different things depending on the roles I get. That’s the reason I wanted to be an actor, but I became an idol instead and experienced and learned even more than I could’ve ever imagined.”

For more such amazing updates, make sure to follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Johnny Depp’s ‘Jack Sparrow’ Begs On The Streets, Impressed Fans Say “This Would Work On Me” & Call Him “Johnny Debt”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram

Advertisement.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check This Out