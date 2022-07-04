Harry Styles is currently in Europe entertaining fans with his highly anticipated ‘Love On Tour’ tour. For the same, the One Direction singer was scheduled to perform at the Royal Arena venue on Sunday night in the Danish capital – Copenhagen. However, due to a devastating shooting occurring near the venue, the singer cancelled the show.

For those who don’t know, a shooting broke out at a Field’s mall in the Danish capital. It saw several people hurt and a few losing their lives too. As per the Copenhagen Police, more than one person was confirmed dead and several people were injured, They have arrested one person in connection to the shooting and described him as a 22-year-old male.

In the midst of this chaos and fear, Harry Styles cancelled his much-anticipated concert. He took to social media to announce the same and sympathized with those who were injured or lost a family member or friend. Fans of the singer have commended the singer for cancelling the show. Read on to know all they had to say.

Sharing a note about the heartbreaking incident and sympathising with the people of the city, Harry Styles tweeted, “I’m heartbroken along with the people of Copenhagen. I adore this city. The people are so warm and full of love. I’m devastated for the victims, their families, and everyone hurting. I’m sorry we couldn’t be together. Please look after each other. H”

I’m heartbroken along with the people of Copenhagen. I adore this city. The people are so warm and full of love. I’m devastated for the victims, their families, and everyone hurting. I’m sorry we couldn’t be together. Please look after each other. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) July 3, 2022

Appreciating his concern for those affected, one of his fans replied to his tweet saying, “i hope everyone got home safely, please take care of yourself, take care of each other. i love you harry, thank you for tweeting, i hope you’re okay too. you’ll be back when it’s safe ❤️” Another noted, “You did the right thing canceling the show and making sure everyone was safe. Thank you for looking out for the fans that were on the premises! Hope you and the whole team are fine x”

A third fan – also loving Harry Styles for keeping the safety of those attending the gig a priority, commented, “i love you so much, thank you for prioritizing everyone’s well-being before the concert, proud that you did the right thing” Another, sad by the decision but still proud of the As It Was singer, noted, “I’ve been waiting for this tweet. I’m traumatised since I saw the people running out from fields screaming and some of them even crying. I’m sad but you made the right decision. It wouldn’t have been safe for us. You take good care of your fans and I love you for that.”

We are proud of you Harry for prioritising your fans and their safety over the concert. We love you.

