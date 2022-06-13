Harry Styles is entertaining and interacting with his fans via his ongoing Harry Styles: Love On Tour. For it, the ‘As It Was’ singer will perform in 32 cities around the globe and Saturday was in Glasgow on Saturday. Unfortunately, the show saw a fan following off the balcony.

As per reports coming in and social media testimonies, during Styles’ concert on Saturday evening in Glasgow, a man fell from the top tier of a stand at Ibrox Stadium. While he is said to be ok, those who witnessed the man falling tweeted about it on Twitter and said that it has ‘traumatised a lot of people.’

As per a BBC report, the man who attended Harry Styles’ concert in Glasgow on Saturday, fell off the balcony and landed on people in the lower tier at the stadium. Reportedly, he managed to avoid serious injuries and was attended to by the medical staff later that night. A Police Scotland spokesperson told the publication, “Officers were made aware of a man falling from a club deck at a premises on Edmiston Drive, Glasgow, at around 10:15 pm on Saturday, 11 June, 2022. There were no suspicious circumstances and the man was seen by medical staff.”

Many HS fans, who were at the venue and witnessed the incident, took to social media and called it ‘terrifying and traumatising’. One Harry Styles fan in attendance tweeted, “Still in shock after @Harry_Styles concert @Ibrox. A guy fell from the tier above onto the main stand one row in front of us. No security to be seen. I had to run to the main door at street level to bring help. Everyone was in shock around us and so upset. Hope the guy is OK.” Another tweeted, “Y’all.. at the Glasgow Harry styles concert I literally watched someone fall from the balcony. It was so f***ing scary. But my sister saw him talking to security after so we think he’s okay”

Others present at the concert also noted that the person who fell off the balcony was drunk. One wrote, “the guy was EXTREMELY drunk like i was there for hours and he just kept drinking, the staff should’ve cut him off hours before the concert so not only is it technically his fault, the staff are also to blame. the whole night was a shambles tbh [harry was good tho :)]” Another added, “Good that he’s ok my daughter was sitting behind him. He was drunk when he came in and was still drinking during the concert and throwing drink over the balcony. Security had already told him to sit down maybe he’ll learn from this.”

As per reports, around 50,000 fans attended the concert at Rangers FC’s stadium. This Harry Styles concert was the first big concert in the football stadium in close to two decades.

