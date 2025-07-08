Ahaan Panday is raising my hopes with every new promo of his Bollywood debut. The official trailer of Saiyaara was released a few minutes ago, and I’m rooting for this love story! Mohit Suri is striking chords with the new generation while also attracting the old-school crowd with interesting elements to look forward to. Scroll below for our detailed trailer review.

Decoding the Saiyaara trailer

The 2-minute and 43-second-long trailer begins with a dig at casting directors and talent acquisition groups for hiring content creators because of their huge fan base. Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday), a budding singer, joins hands with lyricist, Vaani (Aneet Padda). Their collaboration is a chartbuster, but things turn upside down as they fall in love and hit rock bottom. It’s all about their heartbreaking tale and how beautifully Mohit Suri narrates the aftermath.

Saiyaara Trailer Review

I said it during the teaser review, and I’ll repeat it again—the Saiyaara trailer resembles Mohit Suri’s Aashiqui 2. But this is a fresh take, as he’s catering to Gen Z romance. Ahaan Panday is promising as Krish, and it would be safe to say he has the elements of a Bollywood hero – he’s charismatic, the expressions are on-point, and so is the aggression. Debutante Aneet Padda justifies her innocent portrayal, but I’m waiting to see if she manages to become a memorable face on the big screen.

A huge shout-out to the musical team, comprising Mithoon, Sachet-Parampara, Rishabh Kant, Vishal Mishra, Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah, and Arslan Nizami. The background music stays with you! Mohit Suri knows what the Indian audience expects from a love story, and so far, he’s lived upto the expectations. All eyes are now on whether Saiyaara manages to “roshan karde jag ye saara” with its script and performances.

Take a look at the Saiyaara trailer below:

More about Saiyaara

Directed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara will be released in theatres on July 18, 2025. It is backed by Aditya Chopra‘s YRF.

