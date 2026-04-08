If there is one voice that has recently managed to pierce through the chest-thumping music to actually touch the soul, it’s Faheem Abdullah, the man who made all of India swoon, cry, and fall in love with the hauntingly beautiful Ishq. And this time, he is ready to take over the mantle for the title track of Chand Mera Dil. After delivering Saiyaara, he is ready to hypnotize us with another beauty that would be the next love anthem for the youngsters!

Faheem has carved a niche for himself with some of the most beautiful songs embracing love and longing. He lives through each and every word of the lyrics and breathes soul into the song. You feel the depth of true love and even heartbreak!

Faheem Abdullah’s voice has already made us fall in love with his voice in the teaser of Chand Mera Dil, and I am restless for the title track of the film already! In an era of loud beats, Faheem brings back the thehraav that Indian romantic cinema has been missing since long.

The Chand Mera Dil teaser gave us just enough of the title track to leave us excited and hopeful like a lost romantic soul. The build-up is intimate, perfectly complementing the intense chemistry between Ananya Panday and Lakshya! The gist of the track in the teaser suggests a melody that is deeply personal.

The tease in Chand Mera Dil is proof that Faheem Abdullah is all set to deliver the next romantic anthem of the year. The makers have the right voice and the right vibe; now, all we need is for the song to drop so we can officially put it on loop and feel all the feelings!

Backed by Dharma Productions, and produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, Marijke Desouza, and directed by Vivek Soni, Chand Mera Dil is set to release in theatres on May 22, 2026.

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