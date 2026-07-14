Dhamaal 4 Box Office Day 5 (Early Trends): Pulls Off Bollywood’s 3rd Biggest First Tuesday Of 2026 ( Photo Credit – T-Series )

Dhamaal 4, starring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and Jaaved Jaaferi, continues to surprise us with its solid run at the Indian box office. After passing the Monday test, everyone expected the film to participate in the Blockbuster Tuesday offer, but, surprisingly, it didn’t. The makers were confident enough to see good footfalls even without discounted ticket rates, and that’s exactly what happened. Let’s find out what day 5 early trends suggest!

Dhamaal 4 jumps on day 5 despite the absence of a Blockbuster Tuesday offer

Assuming the film had discounted ticket rates on Tuesday, audiences stepped out in larger numbers than on Monday, resulting in higher collections. In the morning shows, the occupancy was 9%. In the afternoon shows, the film showed healthy growth, recording an occupancy rate of 20%. In the evening shows, it jumped further, registering an occupancy of 22%. For the night shows, reports are yet to come, but it has been learned that the occupancy remained good.

Backed by healthy occupancy throughout the day and strong show count, Dhamaal 4 closed its day 5 at 9.6-9.8 crore. Compared to day 4’s 8.91 crore, it displayed a growth of 7.74-9.98%. Overall, it has earned 85.72-85.92 crore net at the Indian box office, which is a solid sum. It equals 101.14-101.38 crore gross.

Take a look at the day-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Day 1 – 15.5 crore

Day 2 – 23.31 crore

Day 3 – 28.4 crore

Day 4 – 8.91 crore

Day 5 – 9.6-9.8 crore

Total – 85.72-85.92 crore

Records Bollywood’s 3rd biggest first Tuesday of 2026

With 9.6-9.8 crore, Dhamaal 4 has registered Bollywood’s 3rd biggest first Tuesday of 2026 at the Indian box office. It surpassed Bhooth Bangla‘s 9.3 crore and Welcome To The Jungle’s 9.25 crore to claim the 3rd spot. The list is topped by Dhurandhar 2 (58 crore).

Take a look at Bollywood’s top first Tuesdays of 2026 in India (net):

Dhurandhar 2 – 58 crore Border 2 – 23.31 crore Dhamaal 4 – 9.6-9.8 crore Bhooth Bangla – 9.3 crore Welcome To The Jungle – 9.25 crore

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Check out the day-wise worldwide collection breakdown of Dhamaal 4.

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