Box Office: Rukmini Vasanth Eyes Three Consecutive 50 Crore Net Openers With Toxic & Dragon ( Photo Credit – Facebook; YouTube )

The grand success of Kantara Chapter 1 has brought Rukmini Vasanth into the limelight. Besides her beauty, the actress has made a good impression with her acting chops. Up next, she’ll be seen in two magnum opuses, Toxic and Dragon, and fans are excited to see what’s new she’ll be offering. Even at the Indian box office, she’s looking forward to achieving some really big milestones with the two upcoming biggies.

Rukmini Vasanth delivered her first 50 crore opener with Kantara Chapter 1

With Kantara Chapter 1, Rukmini has become a known face across India. She played a crucial role in the film and was praised for her performance. Apart from earning critical acclaim, the Kannada biggie also helped her commercially, delivering a major box-office grosser. Speaking about the opening day collection, the film became her 50 crore opener at the Indian box office, earning a solid 61.85 crore net on day 1.

A hat-trick of 50 crore openers is within reach with Toxic and Dragon

After Kantara Chapter 1, Rukmini Vasanth will next be seen in Toxic, which features Yash in the lead role. With Yash returning after KGF Chapter 2, the buzz is high, and the film is expected to comfortably cross the 50 crore net mark on its day 1 at the Indian box office. With this, the actress is likely to score her second consecutive 50 crore net opener.

Post-Toxic, Rukmini Vasanth will appear in the much-awaited Dragon. The upcoming Tollywood magnum opus stars Jr NTR in the lead role, and, similar to Kantara Chapter 1 and Toxic, it will be a true pan-India release. Since NTR and Prashanth Neel’s brands are associated with the film, the hype is real on the ground. In the Hindi market, the powerful teaser has done the trick, building genuine excitement among movie buffs. So, it’s safe to say that crossing the 50 crore net mark on day 1 will be a cakewalk for this film.

As we can see, after Kantara Chapter 1, Rukmini has two potential 50 crore net openers in her kitty, so she’s ready to deliver a hat-trick of 50 crore net openers at the Indian box office.

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