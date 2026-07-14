Welcome To The Jungle Worldwide Box Office Day 18 Update! (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Akshay Kumar led Welcome To The Jungle has slowed down at the worldwide box office, since the arrival of Dhamaal 4. The action adventure comedy is now set to wrap up as Disha Patani’s 4th highest-grossing film of all time globally. Scroll below for the day 18 update!

Welcome To The Jungle Worldwide Box Office Collection

According to estimates, Welcome To The Jungle has collected 190.92 crore gross worldwide in 18 days. This includes 133.95 crore net, which is about 158.06 crore gross from the domestic circuit. The remaining 32.86 crore gross comes from the international markets.

The 200 crore club now looks difficult, as the daily collection have dropped to around 1 crore globally. But the absence of new competition in the Hindi belt might benefit Ahmed Khan’s directorial during the fourth weekend. But it must maintain a stable hold until then.

Disha Patani’s 4th highest-grossing film worldwide!

Welcome To The Jungle previously crossed Kanguva (107.03 crore) to become Disha Patani’s 4th highest-grossing film of all time worldwide. It was competing against MS Dhoni (217 crore) to officially enter the top 3. But a gap of over 26 crore gross will now be impossible to cover. Hence, it will wrap up at the fourth spot in its lifetime.

Check out Disha Patani’s highest-grossing films at the worldwide box office (gross earnings):

Kalki 2898 AD – 1037.64 crore Baaghi 2 – 243.37 crore MS Dhoni – 217 crore Welcome To The Jungle – 190.92 crore (18 days) Kanguva – 107.03 crore

Welcome To The Jungle Worldwide Box Office Day 18 Summary

India net: 133.95 crore

India gross: 158.06 crore

Overseas gross: 32.86 crore

Worldwide gross: 190.92 crore

Check out the day-wise box office collection in India and worldwide here.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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