Tumbbad 2 Box Office: Secures December’s Lucky First Week – Another All-Time Blockbuster Loading? (Photo Credit – Instagram)

The morning started on a high note for movie buffs with a major official update on the much-anticipated Tumbbad 2. For the last few months, there have been reports that Alia Bhatt would be joining the sequel, and now her entry has been officially confirmed. Along with her entry into the franchise, the makers have announced the release date, leaving box-office enthusiasts excited. The Tumbbad sequel is scheduled to release in December 2027, securing a lucky period for its release. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The first week of December has produced three consecutive Hindi all-time blockbusters

Over the last few years of the post-COVID era, Hindi films have discovered a new release window, resulting in massive earnings at the Indian box office. Yes, we’re talking about the first week of December, the period which has witnessed not one or two but three all-time blockbusters since 2023. It all started with Animal, and the glorious run continued in the years that followed.

Animal was released on December 1, 2023, and we all know how epic its run turned out to be. At the Indian box office, it earned a massive 554 crore net and emerged as an all-time blockbuster. In 2024, we witnessed Pushpa 2 arriving in the first week of December, releasing on December 4. Its Hindi-dubbed version shattered almost every record back then and earned a mammoth 836.09 crore net.

Last year, Dhurandhar grabbed the lucky opening week of December, releasing on December 5, 2025. It emerged as a historic success at the Indian box office by earning a whopping 894.49 crore net.

Is Tumbbad 2 the next big box office sensation?

As we can see, since 2023, three Hindi films released in the first week of December have emerged as all-time blockbusters, and now, Tumbbad 2 has locked the date of December 3, 2027. With the dynamics of the box office getting changed, anything can happen now, and every well-made movie has the potential to surprise us with its earnings.

While there’s still plenty of time before the release, Tumbbad 2 is already one of the most exciting projects from Bollywood next year. The first installment has earned goodwill among viewers over the years, and in 2024, we all saw movie buffs go crazy during its re-release. So, the buzz is definitely there for its sequel, and if it’s well-made, it can stun us with some crazy box-office numbers.

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