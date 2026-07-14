Box Office: Dhamaal 4 Helps The Franchise Cross The 300 Crore Mark In India (Photo Credit: T-Series)

Dhamaal 4, starring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and Jaaved Jaaferi, has done surprisingly well at the Indian box office in its first 4-day run. After exceeding expectations in the first weekend, the film performed really well on the first Monday, hinting at a strong run in the coming days. Amid this, the latest adventure comedy has pushed the Dhamaal franchise past the 300 crore mark in net collections.

The Dhamaal franchise scored 230 crore+ with the first three films

The Dhamaal franchise is one of the most popular Bollywood comedy movie franchises post-2000s. The journey began with Dhamaal, released in 2007. It earned 32.51 crore net in India. It was followed by Double Dhamaal in 2001, and it did a business of 45.05 crore net. Total Dhamaal scored a solid 154.3 crore net in 2019. Combining all, the cumulative collection of the first three installments was 231.86 crore.

Dhamaal 4 helps the franchise cross the 300 crore milestone in India

Six years later, the team has returned with Dhamaal 4. Backed by the franchise’s goodwill, it opened on a strong note and performed well throughout the opening weekend. It passed the Monday test with flying colors and amassed a solid 76.12 crore net in the first four days. Adding this to the numbers of the first three Dhamaal films, the cumulative total now stands at 307.98 crore net at the Indian box office, thus crossing the 300 crore milestone.

Take a look at the Indian box office collection of the Dhamaal franchise:

Dhamaal – 32.51 crore Double Dhamaal – 45.05 crore Total Dhamaal – 154.3 crore Dhamaal 4 – 76.12 crore (4 days)

Total – 307.98 crore

The next target: 400 crore net

Given the momentum and the lack of big releases in the coming days, Dhamaal 4 is expected to mint big moolah during its lifetime run. So there’s even a chance of hitting the 400-crore milestone. From the present position, the franchise needs 92.02 crore more to reach a cumulative sum of 400 crore net, which looks within reach as of now.

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